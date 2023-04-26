Kawhi Leonard Injury History: Looking at all of 2x NBA champion’s season-ending injuries

Kawhi Leonard's injury history is piling up. On the heels of the LA Clippers being eliminated from the NBA playoffs, news surfaced that Leonard had suffered a torn meniscus. The news, which came as a shock given that fans were unaware of the injury while Leonard sat on the sidelines, marked the latest in a long list of injuries.

Between the two-time champion's controversial injury in San Antonio and the season-ending ACL injury in the 2020-21 playoffs, let's take a look at Kawhi Leonard's injury history.

Although Leonard had shown early on in his career that he wasn't an 82-games-a-season type player, things took a steep turn when Leonard was injured in San Antonio. After then winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors, Leonard again suffered a catastrophic injury in the 2020-21 playoffs that resulted in him missing a full year.

With the latest meniscus tear, injuries have certainly been piling up for 'The Claw.'

