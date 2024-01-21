Kawhi Leonard Injury Report: Latest on the LA Clippers superstar’s status ahead of showdown against the Brooklyn Nets (January 21)

Kawhi Leonard is not on the LA Clippers’ injury report ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. “The Claw” should be ready and raring to lead his team to another winning run after beating the OKC Thunder 128-117 on Tuesday. Leonard had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block in the said victory.

Leonard is in the midst of his healthiest season since leading the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship. He has missed just four of the Clippers’ 40 games. The two-time Finals MVP is averaging 23.8 points on 52.0% shooting, including 44.1% from deep.

The LA Clippers are looking like legit title contenders particularly because Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been largely injury free.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard having only one kind of injury has been almost unheard of over the past five years. This season, he only dealt with a right hip contusion. He suffered the injury on Dec. 20 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The LA Clippers promptly forced him to sit out their next four games. LA lost their initial two without the two-time NBA Finals MVP before bouncing with a five-game winning run.

There were speculations that “The Claw” was playing through an injury when the Clippers slumped to a six-game losing streak. He didn’t have his usual two-way impact and even looked tentative. Leonard eventually told reporters that he was fine and that his struggles were only due to the arrival of James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Once the Clippers became accustomed to playing with “The Beard,” they’ve been very tough to beat for over two months now.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers game?

The Clippers will host the Nets at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Although the game will not be nationally televised, there are still options to watch the action. Streaming via the NBA League Pass is the best option. Local networks such as Bally Sports SoCal and YES will air the game live.

For fans who would like to listen to color commentators, they can tune in to SiriusXM, AM 570 KLAC/S, KWKW and 101.9 FM/660 AM.

