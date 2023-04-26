Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Clippers’ superstar diagnosed with torn meniscus

The NBA world has been waiting for a Kawhi Leonard injury update, and one has finally emerged. Shams Charania of The Atheltic recently detailed the latest for the LA Clippers star.

According to reports, Kawhi Leonard suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. The two-time Finals MVP only got to play two games against this Phoenix Suns in the first round before needing to be sidelined.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff.

Before the injury, it looked like Leonard was ready for another special playoff run. Even with Paul George out due to injury, he was going toe-to-toe with Kevin Durant and the Suns. That came to an end after Game 2 when news surfaced that he was dealing with swelling in his knee.

With both their stars out, the LA Clippers' season quickly came to an end. The Phoenix Suns finished off the series Tuesday night in Game 5. Given how serious meniscus injuries are, there is no telling when Leonard might be back on the floor.

