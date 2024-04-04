Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on 2-time NBA Finals MVP's status vs Nuggets (April 4)

Kawhi Leonard's status for Thursday is one of the key talking points ahead of the LA Clippers' home game against the Denver Nuggets. He missed Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings as a late scratch. He's been relatively healthy this season, though, playing 68 of the team's 75 games.

However, there are concerns about his latest injury setback, as it's a knee ailment. He has missed significant time with knee issues over the last few seasons. It also ended his 2023 playoffs within two games of the Clippers' first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, which LA eventually lost.

Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on status vs. Nuggets

Leonard will not play against the Nuggets. He will miss his seventh game of the year and second because of a right knee injury. Coach Ty Lue revealed that it isn't a long-term issue. That's a positive update, as Leonard remains critical to the team's hopes of a deep playoff push.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard suffered a right knee injury against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. He wasn't on the Clippers' injury report before Tuesday's game but was added hours before tipoff. The Clippers star has dealt with back, groin, adductor and hip injuries before this season, accounting for his six absences.

Kawhi Leonard Stats vs. Denver Nuggets: Closer look at what LA Clippers will miss in Thursday's key clash

Leonard has averaged 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists against the Denver Nuggets in 33 outings. He has been on the winning side 21 times.

In the Clippers' three matchups this season against the Nuggets, Leonard has tallied 21.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 apg and 2.3 spg. The Clippers went 2-1 against the defending champions.

Leonard had 17 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 111-102 win on 50.0% shooting in the Clippers' last game against the Nuggets on Dec. 6.

The Clippers haven't had the offensive output from Paul George and especially James Harden in Kawhi Leonard's absence. The Clippers will also miss Leonard's defense against Denver. His absence will leave them undersized against the Nuggets' frontline.

Norman Powell will likely get the start in Leonard's absence again, while Russell Westbrook's minutes could be bumped up.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers?

TNT and TruTV will nationally broadcast the Denver Nuggets-LA Clippers game. Local TV operator Altitude 2 will also provide coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers' home arena.