Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest 2-time NBA Finals MVP's status vs Suns (April 10)

Kawhi Leonard missed his fifth consecutive game when the LA Clippers visited the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Clippers won 105-92 despite his absence, improving to 4-1 since Leonard played. LA also clinched a playoff spot with a 51-28 record.

While Leonard's absence didn't impact the Clippers much against the Suns, there will be growing concern about his return timeline. Leonard's issue was earlier considered minor, so the five-game absence before the playoffs suggests that the injury may not be a minor one.

Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on Clippers star's status vs Suns

Leonard remains day to day, and his status for Wednesday's home game against the Suns remains uncertain. He sustained a right knee soreness after the Clippers' 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on March 31.

He missed Tuesday's contest in Phoenix with a new injury update, though. Leonard was initially ruled out with right knee soreness, but the Clippers listed him with a right knee inflammation on Tuesday.

Inflammation is when there's pain in the joint, which is worse than muscle soreness. Leonard may have suffered a setback in his recovery. The Suns could take precautions with the two-time NBA Finals MVP and keep him sidelined, especially after locking down a playoff spot, posting a 4-1 record in his recent absence.

Kawhi Leonard Stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Leonard has played 31 games against the Suns, averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists, winning 25 times.

Leonard's best outing against the Clippers' division rivals was on Jan. 14, 2017, when he was with the Spurs. He dropped 38 points on 60.0% shooting, but the Spurs lost 108-105.

Leonard had 17 points and five steals in his last game with the Spurs on Jan. 8 in a 138-111 win.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers?

Arizona Family Sports / Arizona Family 3TV and Bally Sports SoCal will broadcast the Phoenix Suns-LA Clippers game in local regions. Fans outside local areas can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.

The Suns remain the marginal favorites, as they will likely play with more urgency. Meanwhile, the Clippers are the more in-form team, and if they have a near-healthy lineup, they could cause an upset. If Kawhi Leonard suits up, the scales might tip in LA's favor.