Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on Clippers star's status for elimination Game 6 vs Mavericks (May 3)

Kawhi Leonard's status continues to be monitored, with the LA Clippers on the cusp of elimination against the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers take on Luka Doncic and Co. down 3-2 on the road for Friday's Game 6. Leonard hasn't been healthy this series, appearing in only two games. The Clippers lost both, with the two-time MVP not remotely close to his best.

However, he remains a key piece, and if he's healthy, LA's shot at forcing a Game 7 remains high.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Latest on Clippers star's status for Game 6 vs Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard will not play against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6. The Clippers star remains sidelined with a right knee inflammation. Leonard has been held back only if the medical team hasn't cleared him to play. The inflammation in his surgically repaired knee doesn't seem to stave off.

Ty Lue said he remains unsure of Leonard's return timeline, either. So even if LA comes back in this series and prevails against all odds, Leonard's participation in the conference semis would be iffy.

Kawhi Leonard Stats vs. Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Playoffs

Leonard appeared in two games against the Mavericks in this series. He averaged 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 46/0/67 splits. Leonard was on a minute restriction in Game 3 after he struggled with his injury in Game 2, playing 35 minutes. He's been out since, with LA not performing as freely without Leonard being 100%.

The Clippers also haven't gotten consistent performances from anyone else but James Harden, who has averaged a team-high 22.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 7.0 apg, shooting 47.9%, including 43.9% from 3 and 92.0% from the free throw line.

Paul George and Russell Westbrook have turned in subpar performances for much of the series. The former has produced 19.8 ppg on 42.9% shooting, while the latter has tallied 6.4 ppg on 25.0% FG.

George caught fire in the 116-111 Game 4 win with 33 points, shooting 57.9%, but that was his lone solid effort in this series.

Clippers suffer franchise worst loss in playoffs without Kawhi Leonard in Game 5

The Clippers' best chance to gain the upper hand in this series went up in flames. With the series tied 2-2, LA had homecourt advantage in Game 5. They had the momentum, albeit without Kawhi Leonard, behind their Game 4 win in Dallas.

However, the Clippers failed to capitalize, enduring a franchise record 123-93 loss. James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all struggled. Harden and Westbrook couldn't score over 10 points, while George had 15.

The Clippers didn't have a response to Luka Doncic's scorching hot night as the Mavericks star dropped 35 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.