Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on Clippers star's status vs Suns (April 9)

Kawhi Leonard has missed the last four games for the LA Clippers because of a knee injury. The concern around his availability is growing with every game as the playoffs inch closer. The Clippers only have four games left in the regular season, starting Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard had been available and durable for most of the year, but his health has been concerning since March, as he has missed five of 10 games in that stretch. The Clippers are 6-4 in his absence.

Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Will two-time NBA champion play vs. Suns?

Kawhi Leonard will not play against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. He will miss a fifth consecutive game, citing right knee inflammation. Leonard's injury was labeled right knee soreness for the last four games. The Clippers have continued refraining from leaking much about the setback.

However, according to Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Ty Lue said on Sunday that he isn't concerned about Leonard's injury.

Leonard's next chance to play could be Wednesday against the Suns or Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Leonard suffered a knee injury during the LA Clippers' 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets on March 31. LA didn't reveal the injury then. The Clippers reported it before their road game against the Sacramento Kings on Apr. 2.

Coach Ty Lue said that it was a minor issue, and he was optimistic that Leonard would suit up Thursday against Denver. However, that has not been the case, with Leonard set to miss his fifth consecutive game.

What is the difference between inflammation and soreness? Closer look at Kawhi Leonard's injury update

Leonard was initially on the LA Clippers report for knee soreness but was updated to inflammation before Tuesday's clash against the Phoenix Suns. Soreness is when there isn't much pain in the injured joint.

However, inflammation is associated with pain. There's a burning sensation that occurs after warming up. That's seemingly a setback for Leonard, especially if it continues to be the case over the next two games.

Leonard is dealing with inflammation to the knee he injured in last season's first-round matchup against the Suns, which shut him down for the rest of the series. He also tore the ACL in that knee during the 2021 playoffs, ruling him out for the 2021-22 season.

The Clippers will hope that the issue isn't related to Kawhi Leonard's previous injuries and that he's good to go for the playoffs, as their best shot at winning a maiden championship depends on his health.