Kawhi Leonard jokes about contents of mystery cup as he takes a swig after practice: "Hennessy"

Kawhi Leonard has been under much scrutiny throughout the offseason since journalist Pablo Torre claimed that the Clippers have circumvented the NBA salary cap through Leonard’s $28 million endorsement deal with the team’s former sponsor, Aspiration.Despite the negative press, Leonard has not lost his sense of humor. While speaking to the media after team practice on Thursday, the two-time Finals MVP was consuming a liquid, prompting a reporter to ask about the contents of his cup. Leonard gave a lighthearted reply:“Hennessy! Nah I'm just playing,&quot; he said.Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers on Thursday as the team dominated the Guangzhou Loong-Lions in a preseason game, winning 142-95. He finished with 18 points and two assists, shooting 6-for-10.Ivica Zubac, John Collins, Chris Paul, Jordan Miller and Trentyn Flowers were also solid, scoring in double figures. The Loong-Lions relied on former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo, who recorded 24 points.It has been a tough stretch for the Clippers as the team has failed to win a playoff series in the last three seasons. The furthest Kawhi Leonard has carried the team since his arrival in 2019 is a Western Conference finals appearance.He has played 266 games for the Clippers, averaging 24.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.&quot;None of us did no wrongdoing&quot;: Kawhi Leonard on the NBA investigating the LA ClippersSpeaking to reporters on the Clippers' media day, Kawhi Leonard finally broke his silence on the allegations surrounding his endorsement deal with Aspiration. While addressing the issue, Leonard expressed that he is focused on the upcoming season and welcomed the NBA's investigation.&quot;I don't read headlines or do conspiracy theories or anything like that,&quot; Leonard said. &quot;The NBA is going to do its job. None of us did no wrongdoing. That’s it ... We invite the investigations. It's not gonna be a distraction for me or the rest of the team.&quot;Leonard and the Clippers will face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and Golden State Warriors on Friday to close the preseason. The team will face the Utah Jazz in its first game of the 2025-26 regular season, tipping off on Oct. 22 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.