Kawhi Leonard makes feelings clear after being booed by Spurs fans

During the starting lineup introductions ahead of the LA Clippers' road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, the Spurs crowd booed on Kawhi Leonard when the announcer called out his name.

It has been happening ever since the two-time NBA champion left the Spurs to join the Toronto Rapotors during the 2018 offseason.

During the post-game interview, Kawhi Leonard opened up about the reaction from Spurs fans:

“It’s just because the player I am, and what I’ve done here," Leoanrd said. "So it’s a little pain in the heart still. It’s still love in the city wherever I go. But obviously when I put on that different jersey, they have a great fanbase, so they’re gonna stick to the Spurs, and I’m okay with that.”

When asked it the negative reception fueled him with further motivation, Leonard dismissed the narrative and elaborated that he stays locked in for every game.

“Nah … Every game I’m looking for the ball and trying to be aggressive," Leonard said. "That’s how you have explosive games. If you come in the game with an inconsistent mindset, you’re gonna play inconsistent.”

Kawhi Leonard played for the San Antonio Spurs for the first seven years of his NBA career and also led them to an NBA championship in 2014.

Since he left the Spurs in 2018, they haven't had much success in the league, which may be the reason for the two-time NBA Finals MVP's bittersweet reception in San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard drops season-high performance to lead Clippers to victory against Spurs

Wednesday's matchup concluded with the LA Clippers clinching a 128-116 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Kawhi Leonard recorded a season-high 27 points along with six rebounds, seven assists and a block to lead the Clippers to the win.

“Just his presence on the floor defensively and offensively to calm us down — having 11 turnovers in the first half and having six in the second half — I thought he came out in the third quarter and really took control of that game,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said of Kawhi.

Kawhi Leonard has only played eight games in the season after missing the LA Clippers' first 34 games due to injury and a few more later due to personal reasons pertaining to the LA wildfires.

The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.0% as the Clippers stand sixth in the Western Conference with a 27-20 record.

