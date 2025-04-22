Kawhi Leonard makes feelings clear on leading from the front after lengthy playoff hiatus

In the post-game conference following the LA Clippers' Game 2 win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Kawhi Leonard made his feelings clear on being healthy in the postseason after a long time.
When asked about how he feels compared to years past, Leonard said that he's happy to be healthy and contribute to the team.
"I’m just happy that I’m able to move," Leonard said. "I’m coming out the game feeling well. That’s what I’m taking my pride on, just being healthy.
"I sat and watched these playoff games and series for the past two years. So to be able to be frontline out there just feels good for me, no matter which way the game goes."
Kawhi Leonard tried to play off injury concerns in the Clippers' postseason run in the previous two seasons but couldn't play over two games in either season as the Clippers suffered back-to-back first-round exits.
This time, the two-time NBA champion is leading the Clippers' charge and has been very efficient in both games against the Nuggets in their first-round playoff series.
Leonard led the fifth-seeded Clippers to a 105-102 victory on Monday to steal home-court advantage from the fourth-seeded Nuggets. He came up clutch in the tightly contested battle finished with 39 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block, shooting 15-of-19.
Kawhi Leonard clarifies stance on Clippers mentality ahead of Game 3 against Nuggets
After evening out the series on the road, the LA Clippers host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 on Thursday.
After leading the Clippers to a Game 2 victory on Monday, Kawhi Leonard shared their stance when asked about the mentality shift as the action shifts to LA.
"Same mentality," Leonard said. "We gotta go out there and still play good basketball. Staying focused. Like I said, this is a great basketball team we are playing against and it's no easy walk."
Both games of the series were highly competitive, so the upcoming games are expected to continue being intense battles.
Kawhi Leonard is averaging 30.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the series while shooting an efficient 70.6% from the field, including 50.0% from beyond the arc.
The two-time Finals MVP will look to keep up the momentum and deliver more efficient outings to help the LA Clippers clinch their first playoff series victory since 2021.
