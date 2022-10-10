"He's a student of the game as well, so we always have a similarity with each other" - Kawhi Leonard opens up on his relationship with 3x NBA All-Defensive Team member

Although Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley are on rival teams, "The Klaw" still maintains a good relationship with the the 3x All-NBA defender. According to Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly, Leonard was asked about his current relationship with Beverley.

Leonard responded by saying:

“Pat's competitive. That's one of the things I love about him. He's a student of the game as well, so we always have a similarity with each other just how focused we are, so that relationship just built over time."

Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley played 75 games together for the Clippers between 2019 and 2021. During that span, the Clippers went 57-18, a very impressive 76.0% winning percentage. However, they were unable to make an NBA Finals appearance before Beverley was traded during the 2021 offseason. Nonetheless, it’s good to see that the two are still close and are engaging in some friendly competition.

Kawhi Leonard has opened up more to LA Clippers this summer

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard

It’s not just Patrick Beverley who has been having fun with Kawhi Leonard lately. Leonard has reportedly opened up more to the entire LA Clippers team as well, according to Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell.

Powell played 42 games with Kawhi Leonard in the 2018-2019 season for the Toronto Raptors and won the 2019 NBA title. It was the Raptors’ first title in franchise history.

However, the two haven't played together for the Clippers yet. When Powell was acquired from Portland last season, Leonard was already ruled out for the season. On Leonard's improved leadership, Powell said:

"Yeah, I definitely see a different Kawhi out there.

“Personality wise, you know, laughing more, just being out here and the moments we have as a team coming together, you definitely see more interaction, him talking to everybody. Not to say that he wasn't in Toronto, but you definitely see some joy in him when he steps on the floor and interacts with the guys day in and day out."

Powell then talked about how Leonard's change in attitude has positively affected the team so far:

"It builds confidence in the team. He doesn't even know that he's doing that, but to see your superstar, your franchise player interactive and doing things, those are things that feed a team without even having to sit down and give a motivational speech."

A more vocal Leonard could be a bonus for the LA Clippers this season. More importantly, "The Klaw" looks healthy and ready for a strong redemption season after missing all of last season due to injury.

