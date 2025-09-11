Kawhi Leonard played 82% games after receiving $1.75M delayed payment from Aspiration, 9 days after Clippers chairman's investment

The ongoing saga involving LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Aspiration has taken another turn. On Wednesday, Pablo Torre reported that Leonard received a delayed payment of $1.75 million from Aspiration on December 15, 2022.Reports say the payment was made nine days after Clippers minority owner and chairman Dennis J. Wong invested $2 million in Aspiration. Wong’s investment came at a time when the company was facing significant cash flow problems.So, the company’s decision to pay $1.75 million out of a $2 million investment to Leonard is under heavy scrutiny. Moreover, Aspiration had reportedly laid off 20% of its workforce the same day Leonard was paid.X account @Fullcourtpass reported that the LA Clippers superstar had only played in 26% of the team’s games before Aspiration paid him. After Leonard was paid, he was available for 82% of the Clippers' remaining games in the 2022-23 season.The two-time NBA champion was sidelined for a significant period that season, citing stiffness in his knee. He made 52 appearances, averaging 23.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. The Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs after Leonard picked up a season-ending injury.Adam Silver speaks on Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration saga amid ongoing NBA investigationSpeaking after the NBA's board of governors meeting on Tuesday, Adam Silver addressed the situation involving Kawhi Leonard and Aspiration. Silver expressed that he is reserving his judgment as the NBA investigates any possible salary cap circumvention.“I’m reserving judgment because I don’t know the facts here, I don’t know what Kawhi was paid. I don’t know what he did or didn’t do. We’ll leave all that to the investigation,&quot; Silver said. “Fairness dictates that the accusing party should bear the burden of proof.&quot;Silver also did not comment on the statements made by Steve Ballmer, who went on ESPN and denied any wrongdoing, saying he had been scammed by Aspiration.In light of the new information regarding Kawhi Leonard's delayed payment of $1.75 million, the spotlight could now shift towards the Clippers' minority owner, Dennis J. Wong.If the NBA finds any wrongdoing, it could lead to severe consequences for both the franchise and the player, like forfeiture of draft picks, fines, or the voiding of Leonard's contract.