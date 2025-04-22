Kawhi Leonard's uber-efficient night spoils Nikola Jokic joining Magic Johnson and LeBron James on key podium

Kawhi Leonard spoiled Nikola Jokic's historic night as the LA Clippers defeated the Denver Nuggets 105-102 in Game 2 of their first-round matchup on Monday. Leonard had a very efficient performance, missing just four shots to counter Jokic's 19th career playoff triple-double.

Leonard finished with 39 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals on 15-for-19 shooting to help even the series heading into Games 3 and 4 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Jokic dropped 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the 19th triple-double of his postseason career.

"The Joker" is now third on the all-time playoff triple-double list behind LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Lakers superstar LeBron James. Johnson sits at the top with 30, while James has a total of 28 and counting. "The King" has a chance to break the record this postseason as long as they don't make an early exit.

