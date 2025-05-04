Kawhi Leonard salutes Gregg Popovich’s legacy and influence in heartfelt manner: "Coached until pretty much he couldn't"

Kawhi Leonard gave a heartfelt tribute to former coach Gregg Popovich, who, after 29 seasons at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs, is stepping down from coaching and shifting into a full-time role as team president. Leonard spent his first seven NBA seasons under Popovich in San Antonio, where he rose to stardom.

Ad

Following the LA Clippers’ 120-101 Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets that ended their playoff run, Leonard was asked about Popovich’s retirement from coaching and took the opportunity to praise his legendary tenure.

"He had a phenomenal career,” Leonard said. “He coached until pretty much he couldn't, in a sense. It shows how much dedication he had to the game, how much he loved the game, and how much he gave to the game. I appreciate everything he's done for me."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Under Popovich’s leadership, Leonard became a Finals MVP, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a champion, evolving into a dominant two-way star.

“Coming into the league, he helped build my foundation and showed me how to win,” Leonard said. “So I wanna congratulate him on his career, but also just stay healthy.”

The Spurs announced that Mitch Johnson, who stepped in as acting coach after Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November, has now officially taken over head coaching duties.

Ad

Meanwhile, Popovich will take on a less demanding role as president of basketball operations, the organization announced on Friday — a position that reduces travel and sideline responsibilities.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a statement.

"I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

Ad

Kawhi Leonard reflects on Clippers’ poor Game 7 performance

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 22 points and five rebounds in the Game 7 loss, the only LA player to break the 20-point mark in a game where the team made just 39 total field goals and eight 3-pointers.

After the defeat, Leonard criticized the Clippers’ lackluster performance, per The Athletic’s Law Murray. Leonard said he believed the team could have given a better effort, and while he credited Denver, he said he didn’t think the Nuggets were “30 points better.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kawhi Leonard's minus-33 rating in Game 7 was the worst plus-minus of his entire NBA career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More