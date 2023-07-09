Kawhi Leonard is seen partying up with Rick Ross in Las Vegas ahead of 'do or die' season - "We outside"

There has been a Kawhi Leonard sighting outside of a basketball court. The LA Clippers superstar, who usually keeps a low profile, has been spotted with Rick Ross.

The “God Did” rapper had this to say in one of his Instagram stories as he and Leonard were partying (via Bleacher Report):

“We outside”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kawhi and Rick Ross partying it up 🍾



(via richforever/IG) Kawhi and Rick Ross partying it up 🍾 (via richforever/IG) https://t.co/ZPSUXGyhgn

Kawhi Leonard was last seen playing in the NBA in Game 2 of the LA Clippers’ series against the Phoenix Suns. “The Claw” looked like he was back to his old self in the playoffs after struggling earlier in the season.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, which limited him to just two games in the postseason. Phoenix eliminated the Clippers, who did not have Paul George in the series, in five games.

After another injury-riddled season which resulted in another championship-less campaign, Leonard’s future in Los Angeles could be uncertain. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has a player option next season with the Clippers.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



The injury kept Leonard out of the final three games of the Clippers first round series against the Suns. Kawhi Leonard has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, per @ShamsCharania The injury kept Leonard out of the final three games of the Clippers first round series against the Suns. Kawhi Leonard has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, per @ShamsCharania.The injury kept Leonard out of the final three games of the Clippers first round series against the Suns. https://t.co/0JYZDmBemY

If Steve Ballmer’s team continues to be a middle-of-the-pack squad, the front office might decide to trade Leonard before he can walk away for nothing. In four years with the Clippers, the farthest “The Claw” and his teammates have reached was the Western Conference Finals in 2021.

The LA Clippers had a decent chance of reaching their first NBA Finals had Kawhi Leonard not injured his right knee. That unfortunate injury also kept him out for the entire 2021-22 season.

In four seasons with the Clippers, Leonard has played just 161 games. Paul George, during the same span, has been available for just 189 games. The 2023-24 campaign might be their last hurrah before the team decides to send one or both somewhere else to retool or rebuild.

Kawhi Leonard had surgery on his right knee and should be ready for training camp

On June 6, 2023, LA Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced that Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery on his right knee. It’s the same knee he injured in the 2021 conference finals against the Phoenix Suns and forced him to sit out the 2021-22 season.

The Clippers expect the two-time NBA champ to be ready for training camp. Leonard played 52 games last season. He may be available for the same number of games when the incoming regular season starts.

Leonard hasn’t played more than 70 games since the 2016-17 season when he was still with the San Antonio Spurs. The LA Clippers will again exercise extreme caution with him and manage his workload.

Law Murray 🤫 @LawMurrayTheNU Here's Lawrence Frank discussing Kawhi Leonard's knee procedure.



By this timeline, Leonard should be cleared in early August. Camp will begin in late September.



Kawhi has said that he does not play full court 5s in offseason anyway, so it'll be conditioning and skill work. Here's Lawrence Frank discussing Kawhi Leonard's knee procedure.By this timeline, Leonard should be cleared in early August. Camp will begin in late September.Kawhi has said that he does not play full court 5s in offseason anyway, so it'll be conditioning and skill work. https://t.co/8luPPEMAMa

If he struggles, which will doom LA’s playoff hopes, the team might decide to trade him to recoup assets.

