Kawhi Leonard shields Norman Powell and 6'5 European guard amid struggling transition to NBA playoffs

With Kawhi Leonard only playing 37 games in the regular season, the LA Clippers had to rely heavily on their supporting cast. Even though their success hasn't translated to the playoffs yet, the star forward remains confident in his teammates.
Numerous players stepped up for LA throughout the year, with Norm Powell being the most notable. He put together a career year with an expanded role. Averaging just shy of 22 points per game on 41.8% shooting from beyond the arc.
If the Clippers are going to contend in the Western Conference, they're going to need their depth to shine. Kawhi Leonard has elevated his play, but he is only just one player. Though the supporting cast has come out of the gates slow, the Clippers star provided words of encouragement in hopes of uplifting the group.
Kawhi Leonard remains confident in Norman Powell and Bogdan Bogdanovic
On Monday night, the Clippers found themselves in an intense matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Thanks to a strong showing from Kawhi Leonard, they managed to escape with a 105-102 victory to tie the series.
Leonard led the charge in a big way for LA, ending the night with 39 points and five assists. He filled the void left by the supporting cast, as they failed to get going in Game 2. Powell mustered 13 points but shot 5-for-14 from the field to get there. Bogdan Bogdanovic also struggled off the bench, failing to score in this matchup.
Following their big win, Kawhi Leonard was asked about Powell and Bogdanovic going through a cold spell to open the series. As two players who have been on this stage before, he is confident that they'll be able to turn things around.
"They’re NBA players. It’s the same game. It’s just a title on it now. NBA Playoffs. That’s it," Leonard said. "They had games where they missed shots early and they stuck with it. I think they'll be fine."
Leonard's faith in Powell likely stems from their history together. Back in 2019, the two captured a championship together on the Toronto Raptors. As for Bogdanovic, he was part of multiple postseason runs for the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to LA.
As guys whose primary skill set is their shooting, they're bound to go through cold spells. Leonard understands this, which is why he is encouraging them to keep playing their game despite how things have gone thus far. His praise of his teammates to the media is a testament to his leadership qualities.
Coming off a lackluster showing in Game 2, Powell and Bogdanovic find themselves with an extended break to refocus. The Clippers return to action Thursday night for Game 3 on their home floor at the Intuit Dome.
