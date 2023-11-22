Kawhi Leonard spotted running errands, lining up in check out cue at Target

Known for being one of the most elite two-way forwards in the NBA, Kawhi Leonard is widely recognized as a quiet individual. Interestingly, the Clippers forward keeps it simple on the court without much expression in the way he plays. When he's not on the court, Leonard doesn't act like a celebrity, as evidenced by his use of self-checkout at Target, according to 2cool2bl0g.

The Instagram post shows the Clippers star finishing his errands off at the self-check-out line in Target. The post obviously garnered some hilarious reactions from NBA fans as players are not always spotted in public areas due to their status. Be that as it may, Kawhi Leonard keeps it simple with his attire as he is dressed in a hoodie and sweatpants along with a cap to go with the fit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, the LA Clippers are scheduled to face the San Antonio Spurs later tonight at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. It will be a road game for the Clippers, who are heading into the ball game with a two-game winning streak after their victories against the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard talks about how James Harden makes the game "a lot easier" for him

Following an abysmal six-game losing streak by the LA Clippers, they are slowly getting into a rhythm in their last two outings against the Rockets and the Spurs, both resulting in much-needed wins.

According to Farbod Esnaashari from Fan Nation's "All Clippers," Kawhi Leonard praised James Harden and his ability to take the load off of him at the offensive end while also contributing to team's defense.

"[He] makes the game a lot easier for me," Leonard said. "Gets me wide open looks and that's all I can ask for. He's stepping it up on defense but it's a group thing. We have to be able to get in the paint, move the ball, and also do the detailed things ... on the defensive end."

"I'm getting used to being comfortable," Leonard added, "knowing that he can attract so much attention in the pick and roll. Now I've got more energy on the defensive end, but when my numbers is called, I gotta be ready to attack."

From Leonard's comments. he credited Harden's ability to get him quality looks, which allows him to have more energy at the defensive end.

In comparison to their problems during their losing streak, it appears that the five-time NBA All-Star is finally finding his stride playing alongside James Harden.