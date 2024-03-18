Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: Closer look at how 2x Finals MVP struggled vs Hawks (March 17)

Kawhi Leonard started Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks like a house on fire. He dazzled the LA Clippers fans at the Crypto.com Arena with an impressive 17-point display in the first quarter. “The Claw” shot 6-for-9, including 2-for-3 from deep in the first 12 minutes.

Despite Leonard’s two-way brilliance, the Clippers trailed 31-29 as the two-time MVP couldn’t get enough contributions from the supporting cast. Atlanta made adjustments starting the second frame to limit the former San Antonio Spurs star to just two points. The Hawks continued to put the cuffs on Leonard for the rest of the way, which was a big reason in the Clippers’ 110-93 loss.

Here are Kawhi Leonard’s stats for Sunday’s game at home versus Atlanta:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 28 2 2 1 1 3 8-17 3-8 9-10 -15

Hawks coach Quin Snyder started Jalen Johnson on Leonard starting the second quarter.

The athletic and rangy Johson helped contain one of the NBA’s best scorers. De’Andre Hunter, Wesley Matthews, Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic also made Leonard work hard for his shots in the matchup.

The Hawks' defense was excellent once they made the adjustments. Still, Kawhi Leonard would have had a better stat line had he made a couple of open jumpers. When the LA Clippers forced a switch, he had Clint Capela or Bogdanovic at his mercy. Leonard just could not drain the shots he didn't miss in the first quarter.

Kawhi Leonard made a living at the free-throw line

The Atlanta Hawks tried everything they could to limit Kawhi Leonard’s touches after he scorched them in the first quarter. Atlanta adjusted by forcing the All-Star forward to fight for his spots. Jalen Johnson or De’Andre Hunter would body him up even before he received the ball.

When LA tried to switch, the Hawks would promptly send a double team on Leonard. The Clippers might have punished the tactic had Paul George and James Harden been more efficient. The two, though, didn’t have their shooting touch. Harden was held scoreless in the first 36 minutes.

Atlanta’s physical defense also allowed Kawhi Leonard to make a living from the free-throw line. He missed only one of his free throw attempts from the charity stripe. The Hawks were willing to make him earn his points the hard way. Leonard also lost some of his rhythm as the game wore on.

The Atlanta Hawks survived Leonard’s early onslaught by playing more physically and by putting bigger defenders against the superstar. Eventually, it was route, as the two-time NBA Finals MVP’s fiery-hot start fizzled while his teammates kept firing blanks.