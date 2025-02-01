Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: How did the Clippers star fare against Charlotte Hornets? (Jan. 31) 

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers continued a four-game road trip with a game against the Charlotte Hornets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP, who had a season-high 27 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, hoped to sustain his form versus Charlotte two nights later.

Leonard went 1-for-4 in the first quarter. The Clippers forward’s only basket came after James Harden fed him for an open 24-footer. Norman Powell provided the only other triple by LA in the first period. The game was tied at 23 apiece at the end of 12 minutes.

The Claw added two more 3-pointers to his tally in the second quarter. LA had a more efficient period and held a 53-48 lead heading into the second half.

Leonard added four points and two rebounds in the third quarter. Clippers coach Ty Lue took him out after he committed a turnover with 5:34 remaining in the period. LA led 71-61 when the star forward went out to rest.

Kawhi Leonard went 3-for-5 in the fourth quarter, including a corner 3-pointer. He capped off his performance with eight points in the final frame to help the LA Clippers cruise to a 112-104 win.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 21 9 2 10 1 3 8-17 4-7 1-2 +13

Kawhi Leonard records first back-to-back 20-point game this season

Kawhi Leonard is rounding up to form since returning from a long injury layoff. The LA Clippers have ramped up his minutes from 23.0 per game to 28.5 mpg in the last three games. Leonard has responded by stringing his best two games of the season.

In the win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Leonard had 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting, including 2-for-4 from deep. He added seven assists, six rebounds and one block. Two nights later, he helped the Clippers get another win by contributing 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Leonard recorded his first back-to-back 20-point game of the season.

The former All-Star could extend his streak on Sunday when the LA Clippers cap off a four-game road trip with a visit to Toronto. Leonard could sustain his form against his former team.

