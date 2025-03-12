Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: How did Clippers star fare against Pelicans? (Mar. 11)

Kawhie Leonard and the LA Clippers took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak and were looking to add more to their momentum. Looking at Leonard's last game against the Sacramento Kings, he added 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Ad

Heading into Tuesday, the Clippers looked to extend their winning streak. In the first half, Kawhi popped off for 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

James Harden was his trusted sidekick in the first half as he was also in double figures. Harden added 12 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. However, despite their efforts, the Pelicans managed to come up with a 10-point 61-51 lead in the first half.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Kawhi Leonard 15 5 3 1 1 6-12 2-5 1-2

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback