Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: How did Clippers star fare against Pelicans? (Mar. 11)

Kawhie Leonard and the LA Clippers took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak and were looking to add more to their momentum. Looking at Leonard's last game against the Sacramento Kings, he added 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Heading into Tuesday, the Clippers looked to extend their winning streak. In the first half, Kawhi popped off for 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
James Harden was his trusted sidekick in the first half as he was also in double figures. Harden added 12 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. However, despite their efforts, the Pelicans managed to come up with a 10-point 61-51 lead in the first half.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.