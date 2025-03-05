Kawhi Leonard stats tonight: How did Clippers star fare vs Kevin Durant-led Suns? (March 4)

Two of the decade’s premier forwards, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, went head-to-head in Tuesday night’s matchup between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns. Both stars were looking to regain momentum for their teams after suffering losses in their previous outings.

Ad

The Clippers came out strong, launching an 11-4 run, sparked by new acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic, who drilled back-to-back 3s to cap the surge.

Leonard chipped in six points in the final six minutes of the quarter, but the Suns responded with a run of their own, as Durant poured in five points to help Phoenix close the first quarter ahead 30-24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Clippers seized control in the second quarter, starting with a 12-3 run and never looking back, overpowering the Suns 41-19 in the period.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Leonard added five more points in the quarter, including a highlight-reel dunk, as the Suns struggled to score, with Durant managing just three points in the period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leonard got key contributions from Ivica Zubac (15 points, seven rebounds) and Bogdanovic (13 points, three 3s), as the Clippers entered halftime with a commanding 65-49 lead.

Below are Kawhi Leonard’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Kawhi Leonard 18:06 11 1 2 4 9 44.4 1 4 25.0 2 2 100 0 1 0 0 1 1 21

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback