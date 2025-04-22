Kawhi Leonard stats tonight: How did Clippers superstar fare in Game 2 against Nuggets? (Apr. 21)

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers squared off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series at Ball Arena on Monday. As expected, Leonard started alongside James Harden, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac and Kris Dunn.
Leonard came out firing, delivering a red-hot start in the first quarter with his offensive game in full flow. While Harden and Powell struggled to find their rhythm early, it was the veteran forward who carried the scoring load for the Clippers. The two-time NBA champion put on a clinic, particularly with his mid-range shooting and set the tone for LA’s offense.
Kawhi Leonard finished the quarter with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block. He shot 5 of 5 from the floor, including 1 of 1 from beyond the arc in 8:29 minutes.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Nuggets had no answer for Kawhi Leonard’s offensive onslaught as the Clippers superstar continued to score effortlessly. He opened the second quarter by sinking his first shot, extending his hot streak to six straight makes before finally missing his first attempt of the night.
Leonard stayed locked in, hitting three more shots in the period and fueling a Clippers rally that erased an eight-point deficit and propelled them to a three-point lead at halftime. At half time, Leonard had scored 21 points on 9 of 10 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.