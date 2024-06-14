"Kawhi played only half the era": NBA fans roast Clippers star after being named in Stephen Curry's top 5 players list 

NBA fans were not the most polite to Kawhi Leonard's recent inclusion in Stephen Curry's top five players of his era list. The Golden State Warriors superstar name-dropped the five superstars he thought were the greatest from his era.

Curry named himself, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, his former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant and Clippers duo Kawhi Leonard and James Harden in his top five players of his era list. However, some fans seemingly did not like Leonard's inclusion on the list given his injury history and unavailability over recent years.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Kawhi only played half of the era."

Expand Tweet

Other fans joined in the fray and trolled the Clippers star on X/Twitter:

"Kahwhy on this list," @FeelLikeLuka said.

"Would be correct if Kawhi was able to stay on the court, should probably go with someone else in his spot," @ChuckSportsApp said.

While some fans denied Kawhi Leonard's inclusion on the list, others complimented Stephen Curry's insightful take and appreciated his list:

"Vadil list Steph knows ball," @30_Dynasty said.

"Wow holy aura, my goat knows ball," @FBball123 said.

"This is a perfect list im impressed." @FeelinGawdly said

Stephen Curry possibly had the worst season of his NBA career, failing even to make it to the postseason. Leonard on the other hand, was impressive but got himself injured in the postseason to add to his image of not being available in the most important moments for his team.

Stephen Curry debuts his podcast alongside father Dell Curry

A lot of NBA players have also dived into the world of media production and launched their own podcasts. The most recent and awaited inclusion to the long list of star players podcasts was LeBron James and his "Mind the Game" pod with JJ Reddick. Now, Stephen Curry has also joined the trend.

Unanimous Media will produce the Audible-based podcast "Heat Check" featuring Curry and his father, Dell Curry. Senior ESPN NBA writer Marc J Spears dived into the vision of the podcast in his X post:

"The podcast will “pull back the curtain on their family’s journey, told through the lens of a father and son, while talking about the biggest names throughout NBA history," Spears said.

Expand Tweet

Curry revealed his list of the top five players in his era on the debut episode of the podcast.

What did you think of Steph Curry's top five players of his era list? Do you agree with it? Is there someone you feel he left out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.