Kayla Nicole makes telling Jayda Curry and Steph Curry comparison after historic NCAA outing

Sports journalist Kayla Nicole compared Jayda Curry to Steph Curry following the Louisville guard's historic NCAA outing on Sunday. Nicole shared a highlight video of Jayda's performance on Instagram, assigning her with the Golden State Warriors star's on-court nickname.

"Chef Curry 👩🏾‍🍳," Nicole captioned her IG story.

Nicole makes telling Jayda Curry and Steph Curry comparison after historic NCAA outing (Image: @iamkaylanicole IG)

Jayda Curry scored 41 points for the Cardinals on Sunday against the TCU Horned Frogs, which is the most scored by any Louisville player in an NCAA Tournament game. Despite her historic performance, the seventh-seeded Louisville fell 85-70 to the second-seeded TCU to be knocked out of March Madness.

"I was trying to do everything I could to help my team win," Jayda said after the game. "We fell short, which sucks. So, I mean, for me, the end goal wasn't what we wanted. So it's hard to think about that."

In her final five games, Jayda Curry averaged 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. With her 41-point outing on Sunday to cap her collegiate career, Jayda leaves Louisville with 1,594 career points, which ranks 11th all-time.

Jayda Curry looks up to Steph Curry

While Jayda Curry shares the same surname and jersey number with Steph Curry, she had previously said she admired the four-time NBA champion and his game. During her freshman year at the University of California in 2022, Jayda got the chance to meet Steph at Chase Center after one of his NBA games.

"Now my life's complete," Jayda told The San Francisco Chronicle. "It definitely checks off something on the bucket list. Just being able to meet somebody you look up to and watch their game...being able to meet him is just something surreal."

Steph Curry also had high praise for Jayda, noting the then-Pac-12's leading scorer's early success. He also addressed the surname coincidence and the impact he has had on her:

"For her to find a way to make her presence known already in her freshman year is pretty unbelievable. That there’s an impact there is still surreal, crazy. Obviously, the coincidence with the last name – it’s pretty dope that she has an attachment to what I’ve done on the court and wants to use that as inspiration for her career."

Jayda and Steph are not related to each other, but their elite skills on the court have fans wondering.

