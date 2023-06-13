"KCP got 2 rings"- Kyle Kuzma, Jaden Ivey and other NBA stars react to the Denver Nuggets winning the 2022-23 NBA title

The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions for the first time in the franchise's history. Their hard-fought 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 sealed their claim to the championship.

This triumph holds immense significance for the Nuggets, as it also marks their inaugural appearance in the NBA Finals. With their ultimate goal achieved, the team can now take a well-deserved break and celebrate their accomplishment.

Following their win, fellow NBA stars rejoiced on social media and expressed their support for the Nuggets. Here's what some of them had to say:

Kyle Kuzma tweeted: "KCP got 2 rings!!!!!! Yeaaauhhhhh"

Trae Young tweeted: "Denver deserved it this year. Congrats to them.!"

Rudy Gobert tweeted: "Happy for the Nuggets, beautiful Team basketball all year around. Failed over and over in the previous years, didn’t quit on their guys. And Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves!"

Jaden Ivey tweeted: "One day"

Dwight Howard tweeted: "Congrats to the Denver nuggets on an amazing and dominate championship run."

Jamal Crawford tweeted: "Denver was the best “TEAM” in basketball. Well deserved!"

Magic Johnson tweeted: "Congratulations to Nuggets superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, every individual Nuggets player, the entire city and the Denver fan base!!"

Kendrick Perkins tweeted: "Congratulations to the Denver Nuggets for winning the NBA Title!!!"

The Denver Nuggets are finally NBA champions

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

The Denver Nuggets have earned the title of 2023 NBA champions through their impressive performance. Their dedication and hard work finally paid off as they emerged victorious over the Miami Heat in a challenging five-game NBA Finals series. Although Denver ultimately sealed the series with a 4-1 scoreline, their triumph was far from easy.

In the initial half of the decisive game, the Miami Heat showcased their tenacity and maintained a lead. However, the Nuggets, led by the exceptional Nikola Jokic, experienced a resurgence in the second half and dominated the Heat. Jokic delivered an outstanding performance, recording a significant double-double with 28 points and 16 rebounds.

Additionally, Michael Porter Jr., who had faced some struggles during the Finals, made a remarkable impact in Game 5. He contributed a double-double of his own, registering 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Bruce Brown Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jamal Murray also made substantial scoring contributions, with all three players reaching double figures.

