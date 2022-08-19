"KD ain't the GOAT! KD is like me, KD is a GOAT herder!" - Prominent New Orleans rapper likens himself and Kevin Durant to "goat herders" on video, says they "lead" and "round up" the GOATs

Kevin Durant's legacy has taken a massive hit this offseason considering his dealings with the Brooklyn Nets. However, as the superstar joined prominent rapper Jay Electronica on an Instagram live, the latter offered an interesting narrative to the Nets forward.

Durant has been a very active presence on social media lately. With noticeable activity on his Twitter, for example, the superstar has taken to responding to fans quite regularly.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Ring4andComingForMore @NorCalBetter @PRINCE_ANGELUS_ @WilliamOMGA @KDTrey5 @That_Kid_B But he doesn’t get to define his own legacy. What he thinks about himself is not his legacy - that’s just not how it works. From his own perspective he is the God, but history sure as hell won’t reflect that. @PRINCE_ANGELUS_ @WilliamOMGA @KDTrey5 @That_Kid_B But he doesn’t get to define his own legacy. What he thinks about himself is not his legacy - that’s just not how it works. From his own perspective he is the God, but history sure as hell won’t reflect that. This guys has it figured out. Teach us, please twitter.com/NorCalBetter/s… This guys has it figured out. Teach us, please twitter.com/NorCalBetter/s…

With regards to his legacy, Kevin Durant has taken a particular hit after his antics this offseason. However likening himself to the superstar, Jay Electronica had this to say about Durant on his Instagram live:

"Look, you like me. Everybody be like, 'Yo, such and such with the balls, the handles, the rings. Okay, they're GOATs. But what about KD?' I say, nah, KD ain't the GOAT! KD is like me. KD is the GOAT herder. We round up the GOATs. We lead the GOATs."

- Jay Electronica to Kevin Durant on IG Live "All those guys with the ball, the handles, the rings, they're GOATS. What about KD? I say nah, KD ain't the GOAT. KD is like me. KD is the GOAT herder. We round up the GOATS. We lead the GOATS."- Jay Electronica to Kevin Durant on IG Live "All those guys with the ball, the handles, the rings, they're GOATS. What about KD? I say nah, KD ain't the GOAT. KD is like me. KD is the GOAT herder. We round up the GOATS. We lead the GOATS."- Jay Electronica to Kevin Durant on IG Live 🔥 https://t.co/vzlWqFlPsB

The rapper's comments were met with praise and agreement from Durant. With positive insight into his legacy, the superstar appeared to be content with the narrative Jay Electronica put forward.

However, the situation with the Brooklyn Nets remains dire. With training camp approaching, Durant still finds himself stuck in place in Brooklyn. As the situation continues to unfold, speculation about Durant's future remains cloudy.

The Brooklyn Nets wish to run it back with Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets bench

Since Kevin Durant announced his desire to be traded earlier in the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets have been persistent in their efforts to ensure the star stays. This can be seen in the manner in which the franchise has approached trade negotiations with teams such as the Boston Celtics.

Nets Wire @thenetswire Reports indicate that originally the Brooklyn Nets requested the Celtics trade both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in exchange for Durant. netswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/11/rep… Reports indicate that originally the Brooklyn Nets requested the Celtics trade both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in exchange for Durant. netswire.usatoday.com/2022/08/11/rep…

This desire became a little questionable following the meeting between Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai. Considering the nature of the talks, it seemed more or less likely that Brooklyn would have to make sure a trade for the superstar goes through.

Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

However, a recent report by ESPN's Brian Windhorst continued to shed light on the Nets' plans to retain Durant.

- Brian Windhorst

(h/t "I think the Nets want to run this team back and they're hoping Kevin Durant agrees. The way they're conducting trade talks and the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway."- Brian Windhorst(h/t @RealGM "I think the Nets want to run this team back and they're hoping Kevin Durant agrees. The way they're conducting trade talks and the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway."- Brian Windhorst (h/t @RealGM) https://t.co/Pa5asCSvHi

Considering that Kyrie Irving has also seemed invested in staying with the Nets in the near future, there is some hope to see Durant show up for training camp.

Several analysts believe that Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn would be the right thing to do. While there is little leverage Durant has in these matters, staying in Brooklyn appears to be beneficial for his legacy.

The Nets have done a rather impressive job with regards to their offseason dealings. With players such as Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren on the roster, Brooklyn has significant depth as well.

Whether Durant sees the situation the same way is a matter of opinion. However, the Nets seem adamant on ensuring their superstar's return.

