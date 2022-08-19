"KD ain't the GOAT! KD is like me, KD is a GOAT herder!" - Prominent New Orleans rapper likens himself and Kevin Durant to "goat herders" on video, says they "lead" and "round up" the GOATs

Kevin Durant's legacy has taken a massive hit this offseason considering his dealings with the Brooklyn Nets. However, as the superstar joined prominent rapper Jay Electronica on an Instagram live, the latter offered an interesting narrative to the Nets forward.
Durant has been a very active presence on social media lately. With noticeable activity on his Twitter, for example, the superstar has taken to responding to fans quite regularly.
With regards to his legacy, Kevin Durant has taken a particular hit after his antics this offseason. However likening himself to the superstar, Jay Electronica had this to say about Durant on his Instagram live:
"Look, you like me. Everybody be like, 'Yo, such and such with the balls, the handles, the rings. Okay, they're GOATs. But what about KD?' I say, nah, KD ain't the GOAT! KD is like me. KD is the GOAT herder. We round up the GOATs. We lead the GOATs."
The rapper's comments were met with praise and agreement from Durant. With positive insight into his legacy, the superstar appeared to be content with the narrative Jay Electronica put forward.
However, the situation with the Brooklyn Nets remains dire. With training camp approaching, Durant still finds himself stuck in place in Brooklyn. As the situation continues to unfold, speculation about Durant's future remains cloudy.
The Brooklyn Nets wish to run it back with Kevin Durant
Since Kevin Durant announced his desire to be traded earlier in the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets have been persistent in their efforts to ensure the star stays. This can be seen in the manner in which the franchise has approached trade negotiations with teams such as the Boston Celtics.
This desire became a little questionable following the meeting between Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai. Considering the nature of the talks, it seemed more or less likely that Brooklyn would have to make sure a trade for the superstar goes through.
However, a recent report by ESPN's Brian Windhorst continued to shed light on the Nets' plans to retain Durant.
Considering that Kyrie Irving has also seemed invested in staying with the Nets in the near future, there is some hope to see Durant show up for training camp.
Several analysts believe that Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn would be the right thing to do. While there is little leverage Durant has in these matters, staying in Brooklyn appears to be beneficial for his legacy.
The Nets have done a rather impressive job with regards to their offseason dealings. With players such as Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren on the roster, Brooklyn has significant depth as well.
Whether Durant sees the situation the same way is a matter of opinion. However, the Nets seem adamant on ensuring their superstar's return.