"KD and Book are gonna have to go crazy" - Charles Barkley has reservations about Phoenix Suns' lack of depth following Game 1 loss

Charles Barkley reckons the Phoenix Suns need Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to produce the goods at a high rate to beat the Denver Nuggets. The Suns' lack of depth showed against the Nuggets in Game 1 after Nikola Jokic and Co. scripted a 125-107 win.

Durant had 29 points, while Booker had 29, but it wasn't enough for the Suns to prevail. Six players for the Nuggets tallied double-digit scores. They were highly successful from deep, making 16 triples, while the Suns made only seven shots from 3-point range.

Barkley reflected on Game 1 and outlined the difference between the two Western Conference powerhouses, saying (via NBA on TNT):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Suns, I'm looking at their team. Trying to be fair, they just can't score enough... KD and Booker are gonna have to go crazy. I'm looking at the bench, I don't see where they're gonna get 20 points from one guy on any given night. They don't have it."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "The Suns, I'm looking at their team...they just can't score enough."



Chuck has concerns about the Suns relying too heavily on KD & Book "The Suns, I'm looking at their team...they just can't score enough."Chuck has concerns about the Suns relying too heavily on KD & Book https://t.co/3ZMWBRuwNf

The Nuggets flexed their depth when they went on a 9-0 run midway through the second half when Nikola Jokic was off the floor. Few teams have the luxury of maintaining or building leads with their best player on the bench. That wasn't the case with Denver, who got contributions from all over.

Jamal Murray was their best player in Game 1. He tallied 34 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He hit six of their 16 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Suns couldn't make significant contributions outside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Deandre Ayton scored 14 points, while Chris Paul had 11. No other player scored in double digits, with everyone limited to five shots or less. The Denver Nuggets have options that allow them to move the ball, unlike the Phoenix Suns, who were stagnant on offense, often relying on iso-possessions from Durant and Booker.

Charles Barkley spot on with Phoenix Suns' assessment as they get a reality check in Game 1

The Phoenix Suns blew up their core by trading starters Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in the move to acquire Kevin Durant. Bridges and Johnson are among the most elite two-way wings in the NBA, who gave the team 15 points a night and excellent defense.

The Suns don't have that reliable presence anymore. Their starting unit also lacks that, with Josh Okogie occupying the fifth-man spot. Okogie is more of a one-dimensional player who is solid on defense only. His shooting is streaky. Meanwhile, the Suns' bench also lacks reliable scorers and shooters.

Their lack of depth following KD's addition was one area they were critiqued for. The Suns won against the LA Clippers, but not convincingly. Despite missing Paul George for the entire series and Kawhi Leonard for the last three games, the Clippers were able to give the Suns a run for their money with their second unit.

It took a 38-point, 45-point, 30-point and 47-point effort out of Devin Booker to close the series for the Phoenix Suns. As Charles Barkley mentioned, Kevin Durant and Booker, producing all-time performance, is likely the Suns' best bet to prevail against the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Poll : 0 votes