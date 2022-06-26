“KD not coming to play for that poverty franchise LMAO”, “Portland going on an all-time, hof tampering campaign” - Fans relentlessly mock Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic for posting Kevin Durant’s photoshopped picture in a Trail Blazers jersey

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic sent NBA fans into a frenzy recently. He posted Kevin Durant's photoshopped picture in a Portland Trail Blazers jersey on his social media account.

The Trail Blazers are retooling their roster around Lillard this offseason. Portland currently don't have any All-Stars aside from Lillard in their ranks. Jerami Grant is their only marquee signing thus far, and adding a superstar talent could be the franchise's next move.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets' superteam era could be coming to an end this offseason. While James Harden left midseason last campaign, Kyrie Irving's future is up in the air. Reports emerged that his contract talks with the Nets are at an impasse. Irving could leave in free agency. If that happens, NBA rumors indicate that Kevin Durant could be on his way out.

However, Durant's four-year $194,219,320 extension will kick off next season, and it will take a monster package to lure him away.

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic still managed to excite some fans, though. Durant in a Trail Blazers jersey would make the Western Conference as exciting as ever. However, it's a deal that seems far-fetched as of now, which has led to fans mocking the Lillard, Nurkic and the Trail Blazers massively.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

“KD not coming to play for that poverty franchise LMAO”

Another added:

“Portland going on an all-time, hof tampering campaign”

Here are some of the best reactions:

Drew @PGSupremacy @bosnianbeast27 KD not coming to play for that poverty franchise LMAOOOOOOOOOO @bosnianbeast27 KD not coming to play for that poverty franchise LMAOOOOOOOOOO

🇵🇷 @cashchristian_ Portland going on an all time , hof tampering campaign wtf is this LMAOOOOOLKL Portland going on an all time , hof tampering campaign wtf is this LMAOOOOOLKL

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ Dame Lillard bored as hell Dame Lillard bored as hell

CP3 #1 FAN @mcdreamy06 @bosnianbeast27 KD don’t wanna play wit a dude who throws fans phones keep dreaming tho @bosnianbeast27 KD don’t wanna play wit a dude who throws fans phones keep dreaming tho

Seajay @yoseajay @bosnianbeast27 Bro doesn’t realize he’s going in a trade package for him @bosnianbeast27 Bro doesn’t realize he’s going in a trade package for him💀💀💀

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ Dame and Nurkic posting KD to Portland edits

Dame and Nurkic posting KD to Portland editshttps://t.co/v57TAzifVZ

RunYourPool @RunYourPool_ Dame on IG for no reason Dame on IG for no reason https://t.co/XBpGG5crYK

Kiddan @MinhasHarjot @LegionHoops Portland already fumbled their first chance when they drafted Greg Oden over KD @LegionHoops Portland already fumbled their first chance when they drafted Greg Oden over KD

𝕵𝖆𝖗𝖎🦋 @Jari2Fly @BleacherReport NBA players don’t even care about tampering fines anymore lol @BleacherReport NBA players don’t even care about tampering fines anymore lol

Exploring Kevin Durant's fit alongside Damian Lillard

Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard are two of the most talented scorers in the NBA. Both have unlimited range and can terrorize defenses with ease. On paper, they seem like a good fit, but with Durant and Lillard both likely to be on gigantic contracts, the Trail Blazers may struggle to form a better all-around roster.

For KD, it won't be much different than Brooklyn in that aspect. Durant and Lillard are isolation scorers of the highest quality. But to achieve collective success, they will need efficient two-way players to support them. The only thing that would be different for Durant with Lillard would be the latter's commitment.

Dame is one of the most reliable superstars in the league. He has missed under ten games in nine out of ten seasons. He underwent abdominal surgery last campaign, the only time he has missed a significant amount of time.

Kevin Durant has dealt with injury issues since his Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals. At this stage of his career, he needs a co-star who can carry the burden in his absence by playing at least 70 regular-season games. Teaming up with Damian Lillard makes sense from that perspective.

However, it will be difficult for Portland to package a deal that would entice the Brooklyn Nets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far