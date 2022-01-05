“KD couldn’t overcome Russ in his prime, and we expect LeBron to do it in Year 19?” – Shannon Sharpe says despite LeBron James’ great performances there's a Russell Westbrook issue

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have come under immense criticism, especially the latter, as they are blamed for the LA Lakers' poor start.

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe has been vocal about Westbrook's poor performances and how James is yet still expected to win. On Fox Sports' morning show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Sharpe said:

"LeBron is doing things like he's 25, and he still can't overcome it. The man is averaging 30-10-8, and he can't overcome that play."

Sharpe also brought up Westbrook's time with the OKC Thunder with Kevin Durant and how Durant struggled to win with Westbrook as his teammate. Sharpe said:

"Kevin Durant was winning four scoring titles, averaging 32, shooting 50% from the floor, he couldn't overcome that in his prime. And we expect LeBron James to overcome that in Year 19? He doesn't get it. He doesn't care to get it, and therein lies his problem."

Is LeBron James an MVP candidate?

LeBron James against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The numbers definitely suggest LeBron James is an MVP candidate. At age 37, in his 19th season, James is defying age and logic by performing at such an incredible level. The sad part, however, is that the Lakers (19-19) are still struggling to win despite the efforts of "King James."

James is averaging 28.5 points, 6.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds while shooting better than 52%, including over 37% from beyond the arc. Those are super numbers for any player, let alone a guy who has been playing in the NBA since 2003.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo If LeBron James continues at a pace of 25.0 PPG, playing roughly 75 games per season, he would be NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2022-23. If LeBron James continues at a pace of 25.0 PPG, playing roughly 75 games per season, he would be NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2022-23.

What has been even more remarkable is his ability to play in a different position as coach Frank Vogel has opted to deploy James at center recently, in the absence of the injured Anthony Davis. This allows the Lakers to surround James with bonafide shooters who can space the floor better and subsequently empty the pathway to the basket for LeBron to attack.

James' 3-point ability has also improved this season as he is attempting the most 3-pointers of his career (7.9 attempts per game). This allows James to avoid contact when attacking the rim and, therefore, decreases the chances of injury.

However, when it comes to the MVP award, the team's record plays a significant role. That is a big hurdle for James to overcome as the Lakers are tied for seventh in the highly competitive Western Conference. They are five games behind the fourth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

