"KD curse is real": Bradley Beal's latest injury setback causes panic among Suns fans

Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal has suffered another injury just two games after returning from a 12-game absence due to lower back issues. The former Washington Wizards star played on Dec. 13 against the Golden State Warriors after sitting out for over a month. Beal even played on the second night of a back-to-back after the encounter with the Dubs.

On Friday night, Beal started alongside fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. “Big Panda,” however, exited before the second quarter ended after rolling his right ankle. Beal landed on New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo’s foot after attempting a 3-pointer.

Bradley Beal immediately crumpled to the floor in pain before he was taken to the locker rooms. Fans reacted to injury:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The KD curse is real”

......................

....................

................

................

.................

................

...............

...............

Kevin Durant has dealt with major injuries over the last few years. He sat out the entire 2019-20 season due to an Achilles heel injury. Durant also tore his right MCL a few weeks before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns and played just eight regular season games for his new team.

The peak of Durant’s misfortune was on March 9 when "KD" was supposed to have his home debut for the Suns following the blockbuster trade. He was warming up when he just rolled his ankle. The Suns told the media that holding him out was a precaution. Durant ended up missing several more games due to that freak incident.

Bradley Beal looked like he had overcome his back issues. The Phoenix Suns monitored his minutes but he told the media that he felt good. Unfortunately, he just rolled his ankle.

Phoenix Suns are still hoping to win their first game of the season with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal available

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns debuted their Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Durant’s former team, though, the Brooklyn Nets spoiled the occasion. It was KD’s first game against the Nets since he forced his way out of Brooklyn in February.

The Nets arguably played their best game of the season and walked away with a hard-earned 116-112 win. Brooklyn’s balanced scoring led by Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges ruined the night for the Suns.

Expand Tweet

On Friday night, the Suns were hoping they’d finally get their first win with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all available. Phoenix holds a 68-63 halftime lead against the New York Knicks but there’s plenty of basketball left to play. Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett are all playing well. The Knicks like their chances of winning, particularly with Beal’s status questionable.