"KD deserves to play on Christmas", "2 non-playoff teams playing on Christmas, unserious league" - Fans react to NBA releasing Christmas day schedule

The NBA has revealed the Christmas Day slate for the 2022-23 season. Their announcement has got fans talking about the potential matchups.

There isn't much basketball action right now, except the occasional exhibition game, as the draft, summer league and free agency is behind us.

Fans and pundits reacted to the Christmas Day schedule after The Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted a list of teams playing on Boxing Day. Unlike the NFL's traditional Thanksgiving Day games, the NBA showcases the top teams and players on December 25th.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:



Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Unlike in recent years, this season will not feature a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. Fans expected Boston to take on Golden State at the Chase Center, but the league decided to milk the newest rivalry between the Warriors and Grizzlies.

The only game that fans seem to have no problem with is the Suns facing the two-time reigning MVP at Denver. Many wanted Jokic to have a Christmas Day game and he got one against the West's former top seed.

However, fans have complained against every other game as they expected better matchups.

Fans react to the NBA Christmas Day slate on Twitter

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors against Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns on 2021 Christmas Day

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the reigning Eastern Conference champions in Boston and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Western champs in San Francisco. The problem with these games is that the fans wanted a traditional NBA Finals rematch.

werlsonair @werlsonair NBA really trying to make Warriors Grizzles a rivalry Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Lakers vs. Mavericks Two expected Christmas Day matchups, per @TheSteinLine Grizzlies vs. WarriorsLakers vs. Mavericks Two expected Christmas Day matchups, per @TheSteinLine 🍿 Grizzlies vs. WarriorsLakers vs. Mavericks https://t.co/Qewc3Ic4ST They said forget tradition having the NBA finals rematch on ChristmasNBA really trying to make Warriors Grizzles a rivalry twitter.com/bleacherreport… They said forget tradition having the NBA finals rematch on Christmas 😂NBA really trying to make Warriors Grizzles a rivalry twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob If i was in charge of making the Christmas Day schedule…



Nets @ Knicks

Bucks @ 76ers

Warriors @ Celtics

Grizzlies @ Lakers

Mavs @ Nuggets



- This way you still get the Nets in there and hedge against no Kyrie/KD



- Finals rematch



- All the likely top MVP candidates



- Balkans If i was in charge of making the Christmas Day schedule…Nets @ KnicksBucks @ 76ersWarriors @ CelticsGrizzlies @ LakersMavs @ Nuggets- This way you still get the Nets in there and hedge against no Kyrie/KD- Finals rematch- All the likely top MVP candidates- Balkans

Dec @myteamgoat23 I can’t believe we not getting a finals rematch on Christmas Day I can’t believe we not getting a finals rematch on Christmas Day

Ry @JustRyCole Jeremy Guerin @JeremyCGuerin @JustRyCole It should’ve been Celtics-Warriors. We all know it. Finals rematch on Christmas Day in San Fran. @JustRyCole It should’ve been Celtics-Warriors. We all know it. Finals rematch on Christmas Day in San Fran. Absolutely. Finals rematch feels like the best course of action for NBA Christmas. twitter.com/jeremycguerin/… Absolutely. Finals rematch feels like the best course of action for NBA Christmas. twitter.com/jeremycguerin/…

Additionally, fans were enraged over the LA Lakers and New York Knicks getting a game. Other playoff teams like the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves didn't get one.

The reality is that big markets like Los Angeles and New York City demand viewership and arenas like Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) and Madison Square Garden put on a show.

Deuce @DeuceForThree @ShamsCharania 2 non playoff teams playing on Christmas, unserious league @ShamsCharania 2 non playoff teams playing on Christmas, unserious league https://t.co/WRVPRHbFOJ

Heat Culture 🔥 @bbrican305 @ShamsCharania So Miami once again getting no love lol we love to see it @ShamsCharania So Miami once again getting no love lol we love to see it

Mike @flash305_ @ShamsCharania no heat one more time. this league is really pathetic @ShamsCharania no heat one more time. this league is really pathetic

Rex Smith @RexSmithTV @ShamsCharania The NBA forcing the Knicks on us on Christmas Day when there’s always better, more exciting teams. A tradition like no other. @ShamsCharania The NBA forcing the Knicks on us on Christmas Day when there’s always better, more exciting teams. A tradition like no other.

JR Robinson @ZekeRiderVI_ @ShamsCharania The fact that the Knicks have made the playoffs once in the last 10 years but get a Christmas game every year is wild 🤦🏾‍♂️ @ShamsCharania The fact that the Knicks have made the playoffs once in the last 10 years but get a Christmas game every year is wild 🤦🏾‍♂️

Moreover, fans were surprised to see superstar-studded teams like the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers not get a game on Christmas. That is especially since they are from the same big market cities as the Knicks and Lakers.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes There’s no way the Clippers aren’t getting a Christmas Day game… There’s no way the Clippers aren’t getting a Christmas Day game… https://t.co/J05YJpYcpQ

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp The Nets not being on the Christmas Day schedule 🤔 The Nets not being on the Christmas Day schedule 🤔 https://t.co/z7TuIOKHnJ

Ricky G @jrichardgoodman How are the Clippers not playing Christmas day, I'm telling y'all right now they are a top 5 team this year, if not the NBA betting fav How are the Clippers not playing Christmas day, I'm telling y'all right now they are a top 5 team this year, if not the NBA betting fav

Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire No Clippers on Christmas Day



No Clippers on Christmas Dayhttps://t.co/I5gcFXzB49

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Trae Young @TheTraeYoung 🗑 👎🗑😂😂😂😂 No Nets on the Christmas Day schedule, no Heat … and no Hawks to the apparent dismay of a rather prominent Hawk: twitter.com/thetraeyoung/s… No Nets on the Christmas Day schedule, no Heat … and no Hawks to the apparent dismay of a rather prominent Hawk: twitter.com/thetraeyoung/s…

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA It's notable that the Brooklyn Nets aren't playing on Christmas Day. Clearly the NBA doesn't feel comfortable giving a marquee slot to a team that could be in at least semi-rebuilding mode come Christmas.



(Yes, I know who else is playing. Feel free to make your jokes anyway.) It's notable that the Brooklyn Nets aren't playing on Christmas Day. Clearly the NBA doesn't feel comfortable giving a marquee slot to a team that could be in at least semi-rebuilding mode come Christmas.(Yes, I know who else is playing. Feel free to make your jokes anyway.)

Regardless of the matchups that fans want, we are going to witness some incredible games on NBA Christmas Day. These matchups feature most of the potential MVP candidates and title-contenders anyway and we are about to witness some wire-to-wire thrillers.

