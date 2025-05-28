"KD is so embarrassing to watch around women": Fans react to Kevin Durant's heartfelt moment with Cameron Brink

On Tuesday, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant linked up with LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink during a WNBA game. Their interaction earned reactions from fans, as the duo was seen hugging each other in a heartfelt moment. The linkup happened during a LA Sparks game at Crypto.com Arena, with the home team succumbing to a defeat against the Atlanta Dream.
The meeting between Durant and Brink was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a parody account, Brick Center. The handle captioned the tweet with a snarky remark:
"Bruh KD couldn’t stop checking out Cameron Brink’s legs 😭"
Highlighting how the "Slim Reaper" couldn't keep his eyes off Brink's legs, the clip and remark earned the reaction of plenty, as fans discussed the interaction.
"@KDTrey5 is so embarrassing to watch around women lmao. No game whatsoever," a fan wrote.
"Shooters will always shoot, man," expressed a second.
"Legs recognize legs 🤷♂️," joked a third.
"How can you not like KD lol," commented another.
Although many fans commented on Durant's gaze, a few joked that he was checking in on Brink's ACL injury progress.
"Nah, she had an ACL tear. Just checking in on her injury progress. Don’t make it weird," a fan commented.
"@KDTrey5 def checking out for recovery after her injury. Y'all got weird energy," wrote another.
The heartfelt hug between Durnat and Brink took place after the Sparks' 88-82 loss to the Atlanta Dream. LA is 10th in the standings with a 2-4 record. Brink, who's recovering from an ACL injury, is touted for a return in June.
Kevin Durant's return to Texas with the Spurs is a possibility, according to multiple reports
The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant's matrimony could be coming to an end this offseason. Joining the Arizona team after a failed stint with the Brooklyn Nets, KD's journey with the Suns hasn't been fruitful. The former MVP is still in search of his first title since leaving the Warriors and could join hands with Victor Wembanyama to make it happen.
According to Evan Sidery on X (formerly Twitter), KD could return to Texas, with the Spurs exploring options to make that deal happen. Referring to NBA Insider Shams Charania's comments about the trade, Sidery wrote:
"The Spurs and Kevin Durant held mutual interest at the trade deadline, which could be explored again this summer, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow. Compared to pursuing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, a move for Durant would cost San Antonio significantly less assets.
A former Texas Longhorns player, Kevin Durant could make a return to the Lone Star State with the San Antonio Spurs this offseason.
The team has a few young trading options, like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan, and could even throw in their No. 2 overall pick from the 2025 NBA draft.
