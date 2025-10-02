"KD finna request a trade" - NBA fans hilariously react to Steven Adams dropping rainbow flag on Kevin Durant and Rockets young stars' pic

Kevin Durant is already acclimatizing himself with the Houston Rockets after his acquisition from the Phoenix Suns this past offseason. A familiar face, Steven Adams, is helping in the process by providing positive vibes, though his recent comment might get him in hot water. Nevertheless, NBA fans online found it hilarious. The Rockets started the preseason on Monday with media day, as players posed for promotional materials for the season. Durant was joined by the team's young stars in Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun in one of the sessions, with the final product uploaded to Houston's Instagram account.While the new Rockets trio are laughing and having a good time in the picture, &quot;Aquaman&quot; came into the comments section to troll. Adams inexplicably dropped a rainbow flag on the post, a possible banter that could lead to consequences if some might find it offensive. Steven Adams' comment was found hilarious by many fans online. Some are waiting for his possible punishment from the league, while others brought up Kevin Durant's &quot;rainbow&quot; uniforms from playing for multiple teams.Here are some of the reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter. PERC @PERCZlESLINKKD finna request a trade.Real-1 @OnlyRealLeftLINKHe better chill before he gets fined 🤣Saint Mo @thirdeyemoLINKAdams called them some fruit cakes 🧁😂Sugar Dally @voltitandbacksLINKPoor guy probably trying to comment on KD making the rainbow jersey picture like ShaqLuis Gonzales @Lagbar28LINKKD coming out storyline is underwayZack @Zeemac_LINKThat is WILD work. Adams is really a true g.Steven Adams has a sense of humor, so it wasn't surprising to know that he comments rainbow flag emojis on his teammates' Instagram posts all the time. Adams even dropped a rainbow flag remark on the Houston Rockets' Instagram post greeting Reed Sheppard a happy birthday back in June.Kevin Durant is familiar with Adams, having played with the Kiwi big man for three seasons in Oklahoma City from 2013 to 2016. They even went fishing together this offseason, with KD catching a big tuna and posing with it, which went viral on social media. Kevin Durant forming a bond with young Rockets playerKevin Durant forming a bond with young Rockets player. (Photo: IMAGN)At 37 years old, Kevin Durant is one of the veterans on the Houston Rockets roster this season. Durant is already taking someone under his wing, helping the young player develop his game.ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on &quot;The Hoops Collective&quot; podcast that Durant has formed a bond with Jabari Smith Jr. this offseason. KD and Smith have similar builds, but the two-time NBA champion is a better scorer. Smith plays more like a big man, but working with Durant should help him improve his offense. The 22-year-old forward will likely relieve Durant from the bench this upcoming season. He could also play alongside KD in a smaller lineup.