"KD got these dudes shook" - NBA fans abuzz as Kevin Durant’s Olympic dominance sends shockwaves through Serbian locker room

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's standout performance for Team USA against Serbia in their 110-84 win in the 2024 Paris Olympics group stage sent shockwaves through the Serbian locker room.

A behind-the-scenes look at Serbia’s locker room in the Netflix docuseries "Court of Gold" showed Nikola Jokic and his teammates arguing after a tough first half against the United States, seemingly dumbfounded by Durant’s offensive dominance. Even Serbian coach Svetislav Pesic was furious at his team's inability to guard Durant.

The clip has triggered a frenzy on social media, with fans on X (formerly Twitter) hilariously pointing out how Durant made an entire locker room flip.

“KD got these dudes shook,” a fan said.

More fans on X shared similar sentiments about Kevin Durant being the reason Jokic and the Serbians argued among themselves.

“KD broke them effortlessly. Unreal,” a fan tweeted.

“Slim reaper destroyed their game plan,” a fan added.

“It’s crazy because they were really going crazy over ONE player,” another fan added.

As the clip gained traction, more fans reacted to how Durant troubled the Serbian team.

“they talkin about KD like it was behind enemy lines,” a fan tweeted.

Another fan acknowledged that Durant is unstoppable and suggested that Serbia could not do anything about it.

“Coach I don’t think anyone on this green earth can stop that man from getting to his spots - just face reality,” a fan commented.

Kevin Durant dominated the first half, scoring 21 points and giving Team USA a 58-49 lead at halftime. The Serbian team’s frustration was evident as they struggled to contain him.

Serbian coach Pesic’s fiery halftime speech couldn’t change the outcome, as the U.S. cruised to a 26-point victory.

"Let's see … if Durant, the best man on the court, who shoots 5-for-5 on 3-pointers, comes and puts a ball through your hoop. Whom are you guarding?" Pesic asked.

"Whom are you guarding? You're guarding him! You're not guarding anyone else! No other player is of your concern! He is your only concern," he added.

Durant finished the game with 23 points, while LeBron James added 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Team USA went on to win the gold medal, while Serbia took home bronze. Durant’s performance further solidified his legendary status, making him the first male athlete to win four Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024) in a team sport. He also became Team USA’s all-time leading scorer with 518 points.

Kevin Durant gets emotional reflecting on Olympic experience

Kevin Durant showed a rare emotional side as he reflected on his experience playing for Team USA in the Olympics, as seen in "Court of Gold." He spoke about the unity Olympic basketball fosters, contrasting it with the division he’s witnessed in life.

"Then I looked in the crowd, there's 27,000 people from all walks of life, all different countries, coming together for basketball. ... It’s incredible to see that, you know what I mean?" Durant said as he fought back tears. "As much as I can bring us together that way, that’s what I try to do."

He emphasized basketball’s power to unite people, even in a world filled with hate. Durant also expressed gratitude for the game, saying it saved his life and changed his family’s circumstances.

At the end of the tournament, Kevin Durant hinted that the 2024 Paris Olympics might be his last, though he didn’t entirely rule out competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. He would be approaching 40 years old by then but might just defy Father Time once again.

