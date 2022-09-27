"KD is great don't get me wrong, anybody would love to have KD" - Former Defensive Player of the Year winner reacts to Jaylen Brown trade rumors

Boston Celtics' Media Day saw former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart speak up for Jaylen Brown. With Smart addressing the rumors surrounding Brown earlier in the offseason, the former DPOY made sure to defend his teammate's reputation.

The Celtics' offseason saga with Kevin Durant was extremely shortlived. However, rumors regarding a trade involving Jaylen Brown and other key players for Durant generated quite the buzz around the league.

Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharaniaBoston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player https://t.co/qTvOQezcx3

Unfortunately, the nature of the rumors had a drastic impact on Jaylen Brown.

In this regard, Marcus Smart stepped in to console Brown and offer him some support. In a conversation with NBC Sports Boston on Media Day, Smart mentioned how he approached trade rumors with Jaylen Brown. He said:

"I just wanted him to know that he's not alone. I understand that whatever you're feeling, you have every right to feel that. I get it. I just had to let him know it's going to be okay."

Smart continued by highlighting that more often than not, these "trade talks" are just talks that rarely ever materialize. He then highlighted Brown's value to the team when he said:

"JB is a young, upcoming superstar in this league. He's steady rising, getting better and steady proving that he belongs with the top echelon of players and his name deserves to be in that. So for me it was a no brainer and I hope the Celtics thought like me."

"KD is great, don't get me wrong. Anybody would love to have KD. But everybody would love to have Jaylen Brown as well."

Marcus Smart on talking to Jaylen Brown about trade rumors "KD is great don't get me wrong, anybody would love to have KD. But everybody would love to have Jaylen Brown as well." Marcus Smart on talking to Jaylen Brown about trade rumors https://t.co/q7UpxHJthT

Brown's initial response to the trade rumors generated a fair bit of concern. However, the situation has since settled as a trade for Durant failed to materialize.

The Celtics were reportedly in contact with Brown regarding every move that was being made. This in itself could reflect the value the team has placed on the star.

After a rather impressive run through the playoffs, the Celtics will look to return to the Finals again. With Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum developing at a rapid pace, the Boston could be on the verge of a new era.

Jaylen Brown could ascend to the next level this season

Jaylen Brown was one of the best performers on the floor for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Given his ability to score and defend, Brown certainly added a lot of value to the team.

However, next season could see Brown essentially take the next step. After the rumors surrounding his trade, the 25-year old has a point to prove.

While being mentioned in talks involving Kevin Durant is impressive in itself, Brown will have a chip on his shoulder regardless. This could push him to establish himself among the ranks of the best two-way players in the league.

The Celtics will also need Brown to step up alongside Jayson Tatum. With the duo leading the way alongside Marcus Smart, the young guns can usher in a new era for Boston.

Unfortunately, the road ahead won't be easy. In light of recent events involving Ime Udoka, Boston may need to overcome internal issues before they can tackle the league.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. The Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season.

