“KD hopped on warzone with Ben10 and saw the vision”, "The one superstar to botch a trade demand”, “Even Marc Gasol could get a coach fired” - Fans mock Kevin Durant as he decides to run it back with the Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's trade saga seems to have concluded as the superstar is staying put for now. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the front office and ownership of the Brooklyn Nets met with Durant and agreed to continue with their partnership.
"Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say," Charania wrote.
Last month, it was reported that KD and owner Joe Tsai met in London. The two-time Finals MVP offered an ultimatum to the billionaire. He told Tsai to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.
It seems like Joe Tsai called Durant's bluff. With four years left on his contract with no player-option, Kevin Durant has no option but to stay with the Brooklyn Nets.
After the announcement by Shams Charania, NBA fans flooded Twitter to voice their opinion on the fiasco between Durant and the Nets.
"KD didn’t get traded and didn’t get Nash fired. I ain’t never seen a superstar with less juice than him. Even Marc Gasol could get a coach fired," one fan wrote.
"I’m happy to hear that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai worked out a deal with the dynamic superstar Kevin Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman that made KD happy and want to stay with the Nets to try to bring a championship to Brooklyn," Magic Johnson wrote.
"This guy is 2-0 against KD and Kyrie," another fan wrote.
"can’t tell if this means KD is staying in Brooklyn, or they’re forming a new LLC," another fan wrote.
Where does Kevin Durant go from here?
After having his bluff called by owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant will report to training camp next month. This outcome is not a good look for the superstar, and it will undoubtedly be awkward between Sean Marks, Steve Nash and Durant.
However, there is a championship to compete for next season and the focus will soon shift toward that goal. With a new-look Big 3 of KD, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving, the Nets like their chances of winning it all next year.
But for now, it is an embarrassment for Durant. However, all will forget this event if he leads the Brooklyn Nets to a championship next season. He will be hailed as the superstar who brought a title to Brooklyn.