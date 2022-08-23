“KD hopped on warzone with Ben10 and saw the vision”, "The one superstar to botch a trade demand”, “Even Marc Gasol could get a coach fired” - Fans mock Kevin Durant as he decides to run it back with the Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's trade saga seems to have concluded as the superstar is staying put for now. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the front office and ownership of the Brooklyn Nets met with Durant and agreed to continue with their partnership.

"Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say," Charania wrote.

Last month, it was reported that KD and owner Joe Tsai met in London. The two-time Finals MVP offered an ultimatum to the billionaire. He told Tsai to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

It seems like Joe Tsai called Durant's bluff. With four years left on his contract with no player-option, Kevin Durant has no option but to stay with the Brooklyn Nets.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say.

After the announcement by Shams Charania, NBA fans flooded Twitter to voice their opinion on the fiasco between Durant and the Nets.

"KD didn’t get traded and didn’t get Nash fired. I ain’t never seen a superstar with less juice than him. Even Marc Gasol could get a coach fired," one fan wrote.

D.O.C @darwinchvz320 KD didn’t get traded and didn’t get Nash fired. I ain’t never seen a superstar with less juice than him. Even Marc Gasol could get a coach fired KD didn’t get traded and didn’t get Nash fired. I ain’t never seen a superstar with less juice than him. Even Marc Gasol could get a coach fired

Black KOC @BLACKMESSlAH Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Very on brand for KD to be the one superstar to botch a trade demand twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Very on brand for KD to be the one superstar to botch a trade demand twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Ben DuBose @BenDuBose Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. This is going to be fascinating to watch play out. Any losing streak has the possibility of nuclear fallout. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… This is going to be fascinating to watch play out. Any losing streak has the possibility of nuclear fallout. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

HoopScoop @hoopscoop_ @ShamsCharania KD hopped on warzone with Ben10 and saw the vision @ShamsCharania KD hopped on warzone with Ben10 and saw the vision

Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas Finally lol. Can we sign now lol Finally lol. Can we sign now lol

"I’m happy to hear that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai worked out a deal with the dynamic superstar Kevin Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman that made KD happy and want to stay with the Nets to try to bring a championship to Brooklyn," Magic Johnson wrote.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I’m happy to hear that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai worked out a deal with the dynamic superstar Kevin Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman that made KD happy and want to stay with the Nets to try to bring a championship to Brooklyn! I’m happy to hear that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai worked out a deal with the dynamic superstar Kevin Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman that made KD happy and want to stay with the Nets to try to bring a championship to Brooklyn!

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. The Nets called KD's bluff - and won (this hand, at least) twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… The Nets called KD's bluff - and won (this hand, at least) twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway Steve Nash and Kevin Durant at training camp Steve Nash and Kevin Durant at training camp https://t.co/YAcC7RnGlP

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Statement from Sean Marks and the Nets

Statement from Sean Marks and the Netshttps://t.co/D1dVkdpMtP

"This guy is 2-0 against KD and Kyrie," another fan wrote.

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway

NETS: no

KD: ok fire Nash and Marks

NETS: also no

KD: ok i'll see you at training camp



shoutout to the Nets for being the first team of the "player empowerment" era to actually stick to their guns and win this battle Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. KD: trade meNETS: noKD: ok fire Nash and MarksNETS: also noKD: ok i'll see you at training campshoutout to the Nets for being the first team of the "player empowerment" era to actually stick to their guns and win this battle twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… KD: trade meNETS: noKD: ok fire Nash and MarksNETS: also noKD: ok i'll see you at training campshoutout to the Nets for being the first team of the "player empowerment" era to actually stick to their guns and win this battle twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

TicTacTitans @TicTacTitans Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. I honestly think the NBA made up this whole story just to make the off-season interesting. What a clown show. twitter.com/shamscharania/… I honestly think the NBA made up this whole story just to make the off-season interesting. What a clown show. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

"can’t tell if this means KD is staying in Brooklyn, or they’re forming a new LLC," another fan wrote.

Dan Diamond @ddiamond Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. can’t tell if this means KD is staying in Brooklyn, or they’re forming a new LLC twitter.com/shamscharania/… can’t tell if this means KD is staying in Brooklyn, or they’re forming a new LLC twitter.com/shamscharania/…

. @b__easy Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Finally Bombogoon can shut the fuck up and stop hijacking my damn TL every day twitter.com/shamscharania/… Finally Bombogoon can shut the fuck up and stop hijacking my damn TL every day twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Where does Kevin Durant go from here?

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One

After having his bluff called by owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant will report to training camp next month. This outcome is not a good look for the superstar, and it will undoubtedly be awkward between Sean Marks, Steve Nash and Durant.

However, there is a championship to compete for next season and the focus will soon shift toward that goal. With a new-look Big 3 of KD, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving, the Nets like their chances of winning it all next year.

But for now, it is an embarrassment for Durant. However, all will forget this event if he leads the Brooklyn Nets to a championship next season. He will be hailed as the superstar who brought a title to Brooklyn.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott