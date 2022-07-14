“KD is just fed up with all the bs” - Former NBA champion believes Kevin Durant wants to join a team that cares about winning, says he respects the Nets for putting their foot down

Widely considered to be one of the best players in the world, Kevin Durant is seemingly on the move again this summer after submitting a trade request to the Brooklyn Nets. The two spots KD prefers to land are the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio was former NBA champion Matt Barnes. The forward spoke about how the whole fiasco with the Nets when it came to Kyrie Irving's contract extension. The Slim Reaper now wants out of the franchise and go to a place where there is no distraction.

"I don't know if it was a KD demand or organizational demand but I respect Brooklyn for putting their foot down. They were willing to lose both of their star players to set a precedent.

"You sit back and you see, okay, Kyrie is going to gone or he thinks about leaving and then he re-signs, KD wants to leave. So that leads me to believe that KD is just fed up with all the BS and wants to go to an opportunity where they really want to care and win basketball games," Matt Barnes said."

"That leads me to believe that KD is just fed up with all the BS"

While KD might want an imminent move, the Brooklyn Nets hold all the leverage here. This is due to Durant signing a four-year contract extension last year that kicks in from this season. The two-time Finals MVP is set to make north of $190 million in the next four years but this means that he will have to be traded as there is no player-option in his contract.

How did the Nets lose Kevin Durant?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets are desperate to win an NBA championship, which is why they acquired Irving and Durant in the first place.

However, three years in and they have only won a single postseason series. The first year was essentially written off due to the superstar duo's injuries. The second and third years have been monumental failures.

With 36 pts Friday, Kevin Durant bumped up his season scoring average to 30.0555 PPG



Assuming he plays in the Nets regular season finale, Durant would need 27 pts to clinch 30 PPG. He would be the first player in Nets history to average 30 PPG

Kevin Durant's future with the franchise seems linked to Irving's. KD signed a long-term extension last year but he doesn't have a player-option in the deal. This means that if the "Slim Reaper" wants to move away from Brooklyn, he will have to be traded.

Irving exercising his player-option seems to be a smoke screen as KD requested a trade a day later. The move came completely blindsided the organization as there was belief that Irving was being accommodated by the franchise only to appease Kevin Durant. The franchise could be left with just Ben Simmons when the season starts in October.

