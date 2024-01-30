"KD just be trolling!": Cam Thomas hilariously brushes off Kevin Durant's no-tribute request

Later this week, Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets will face off against a familar face in Kevin Durant. Leading up to this matchup, the young guard shared his thoughts on the superstar forward's controversial take.

A few days ago, a discussion broke out on social media about Kevin Durant getting a video tribute during his return to Brooklyn. The former MVP ended up sharing his own thoughts, saying he doesn't want them to do anything for him.

Cam Thomas was later asked about this remark and laughed it off. The first thing he brought up is that KD loves being a troll, especially on the internet.

"KD just be trolling, you know how he do," Thomas told reporters. "I'm sure they'll give him one for sure. He did a lot here."

Durant joined the Nets in 2019 following his run with the Golden State Warriors. He played in 129 games across three seasons before being traded to the Phoenix Suns at last year's trade deadline.

The Suns are slated to travel to Brooklyn and take on the Nets Wednesday night.

Cam Thomas had close relationship with Kevin Durant during Brooklyn Nets tenure

Since the Brooklyn Nets went through a massive makeover last season, Cam Thomas is one of the longer tenured players on the roster. After being drafted in 2021, the young guard went on to build a good relationship with Kevin Durant.

Due to the team being so star heavy at the time, Thomas didn't play much early in his career. However, Durant and others saw the potential in him. They spent a lot of time with Thomas behind the scenes to help him grow as a player.

Despite being surrounded by star players, Cam Thomas still walked around with a great deal of confidence. He once detailed an encounter with Durant where he told him he was a better scorer than him at his age. Thomas was 20 at the time.

"Me and K.D. just be trash-talking about our scoring abilities because I say I’m a better scorer at my age than he was and he doesn’t believe that," Thomas said. "He never wants to play me 1-on-1. We play 1-on-1 in shootarounds all of the time, post-ups — I beat him. Don’t tell him that."

For context, Thomas averaged 8.5 points in his age 20 season. At that same age, Durant was scoring over 25 a night and on the cusp of winning multiple scoring titles.

Since the Nets traded away Durant and Kyrie Irving, Thomas has gotten a chance to showcase his potenital on a nightly basis. This season, he is averaging 21.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 2.3 APG.

