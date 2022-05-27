“KD knew that was coming” - Colin Cowherd says Kevin Durant has deniability not engaging in talks with the Nets, believes the Nets are protecting him

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets entered this season as one of the NBA's most dangerous teams. With one of the most impressive rosters, it seemed like it was a foregone conclusion that the Nets would compete in the NBA Finals.

But then the Nets saw their season unravel, ending with a sweep in the opening round of the playoffs. After a rollercoaster of a year, Brooklyn has a huge offseason ahead. Brooklyn has a talented roster, but its chemistry has continued to be in doubt.

After a recent report suggested that the Nets have no interest in extending superstar point guard Kyrie Irving's contract, fans have been buzzing. While Irving is one of the league's most talented players, he's had his share of off-the-court issues.

Analyst Colin Cowherd said that although the report suggests that Durant hasn't spoken to the Nets organization, that might be a good move by the team. On "The Herd," he said:

"I think this is actually smart and shrewd and great news. It gives him deniability."

Cowherd said the team most likely tipped off Durant that they wouldn't be extending Irving. That would give him the "deniability" if anything came to fruition. Cowherd said he believes Durant has known all of this the whole time:

"My opinion, KD knew that was coming ... probably a few hours or a few days before it was coming."

"I think this is actually smart and shrewd and great news. It gives him deniability." — According to reports, Kevin Durant hasn't spoken to the Nets since first round playoff exit...

A big offseason for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant

After coming into the year with such high expectations, the Brooklyn Nets are trending in the wrong direction. Although there was plenty of controversy involving Kyrie Irving, it's going to be an important offseason for Brooklyn to answer some lingering questions.

Irving was in and out of the lineup throughout the year after refusing to receieve the COVID-19 vaccination. That eventually resulted in some tension among players in the locker room.

Although it wasn't the year Brooklyn had hoped for, Durant and the Nets still have the talent to become a force in the Eastern Conference.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Durant and the Nets front office haven’t spoken since their season ended, per @Krisplashed Kevin Durant and the Nets front office haven’t spoken since their season ended, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/b0UP9IOBR8

The biggest question on everyone's mind will be what the Nets will do with Irving this summer. The superstar guard is set to have a player option, and if Brooklyn isn't willing to sign him to an extension, they may look to move him.

Irving, 30, has played for three franchises in 11 seasons.

