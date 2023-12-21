"KD you messed up" - Lil Wayne dubs Kevin Durant a 'backpack rapper' while spilling beans on unreleased joint track

Kevin Durant is one of the most skilled players of all time on the court. He also has some off-the-court talents as well. Lil Wayne dabbles in sports analysis when he is not spitting bars in the booth. Wayne knows a thing or two about verses and had a surprising revelation about Kevin Durant.

Wayne appeared on Taylor Rooks’ show on Bleacher Report for an interview. Wayne revealed details about a surprising collab. Rooks had a bit of an inside scoop from none other than Durant, who told her to ask about a song he and Wayne recorded. Wayne was jokingly unhappy Durant teased details of the unreleased track.

“Why would KD do that? That was on the wrap, that was on the low. KD you messed up, now that you have done that, you have messed up. That song was considered to be on Carter VI. And now since you said something, it is not going on Carter VI,” Wayne said.

Do Kevin Durant and Lil Wayne have a song together?

It could be bad news for Durant. He may not get his huge recording debut. Wayne praised the track though saying he was saving it for its proper place among his releases.

“I will not be playing a snippet because I just told the people how important the song is and the verses. It actually was supposed to go on the ColleGrove album with me and 2 Chainz,” Wayne said. “But I saved it. I wanted it for something else.”

Kevin Durant earned his way onto the track according to Wayne. This was no charity case and Durant has bars.

“KD is a jewel, like something of the past. He is a backpack rapper. I imagine you could call a timeout in a game and ask him to rap and he probably would have a verse for you. KD probably just got bars and it sounds like it,” Wayne said.

A backpack rapper is a compliment in the hip-hop game. It is given to a rapper who often raps about real-life experiences. This class of rappers does not use their raps to boast and brag about money, women and drugs. They instead use their verses to comment on social matters and other deeper topics.

The name is derived from rappers who used to carry their mixtapes in backpacks on the street as they tried to make their way up the music game. These rappers come from the bottom with their talented wordplay.