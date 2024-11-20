"KD is nothing but a mini Hitler": Kevin Durant faces fans' wrath over accusations of drone profits tied to Gaza genocide 

Two-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant found himself on the receiving end of criticism from NBA fans on Wednesday. A social media user shared two screenshots of articles, one from a 2023 Politico article and the other from a 2020 FanSided article, connecting Kevin Durant as an investor to a company that makes drones named Skydio.

The first screenshot shows two paragraphs from a 2023 Politico article stating that a Silicon Valley company named Skydio that manufactures drones has been supplying drones to the Israeli Defense Forces.

The second screenshot, from the 2020 FanSided article, indicates that the company, which was launched by two former Google execs, was quote, "funded" by Durant.

In addition, the 2020 FanSided article also states that Skydio has been "quietly" pivoting to government work, and has worked with the DEA, US Army, and the Chula Vista Police Department.

The fan posted the two screenshots, writing:

"Gotta admit, "Kevin Durant is making money off the genocide in Gaza" wasn't something I expected to learn today."

Fans were quick to weigh in on the situation, taking aim at Durant for allegedly profiting off the genocide in Gaza.

"KD is nothing but a mini Hitler," one fan said.

"Kevin Durant is just a poor service worker making millions off the genocide in Gaza," another fan said. "Referencing Durant's recent post calling himself a service worker while going back-and-forth with a fan regarding sports betting."

Others heaped on the criticism as well, taking shots at Durant:

"The most selfish, disloyal, and sensitive NBA player funding Israel. They truly couldn’t be a better match," one fan said.

"What Kyrie say to you about this," another fan said.

"kevin durant u ring chasing spineless balding bitchless string of antiblack homophobic slurs!!!" one fan said.

Looking closer at Kevin Durant's 2017 investment in Skydio, as well as Suns star's investment portfolio

According to Crunchbase, Kevin Durant founded Thirty Five Ventures, also known as The Durant Company. According to the company's CrunchBase profile, they have made 62 total investments. Of those, a reported 91% are active. Forbes also reported in 2020 that Skydio is funded by passive investment from Durant.

In an interview with FastCompany from 2017, Skydio CEO Adam Bry said that the company gave Durant a demo from the company's founders at his house. He was then quoted as saying that Durant understood the autonomous drone technology by SportsBusinessJournal:

“In fact, I’d argue that he probably understood it better than a lot of other professional tech people.”

While at the time Durant couldn't have known that the company would be supplying drones to a warzone, he now finds himself on the receiving end of criticism amid the company's decision to do business with Israel.

