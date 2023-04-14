“KD is his own official fact checker” – Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Kevin Durant’s burner accounts and response on his ‘sensitive rep’

Kevin Durant opened up about his reputation of being “sensitive” to criticism during a recent interview with FOX Sports.

Durant claimed that, like him, a number of other players are also vocal on social media but are never criticized. He said his move to the Golden State Warriors is one of the reasons why he has been an easy target for criticism throughout his career.

Over the years, apart from being vocal with the media, Kevin Durant has also had regular back-and-forths with fans via burner accounts. Speaking on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe claimed that Durant sometimes needs to let things slide:

“I think the thing is that KD responds to it a little bit more than they do. I think KD is fact-checking everything. KD is his own official fact checker, he’s fact-checking everything. I think KD needs to understand that the fire can only go if it has oxygen. Sometimes he gives it oxygen by responding to it. But sometimes Kevin Durant needs to let things slide. He is very engaging. He has a lot to say and he wants to say it. People might think he might be reserved. I think he really likes engaging with fans. “

He added:

“I can see him killing time at Q&As. I think it had a lot to do with him going to Golden State. And people tried to choose facts to criticize him. But KD, you are not going to please everybody. But I think he just wants to really correct every single thing, every single punctuation, about everything that is said about him.”

Kevin Durant wants his fans to get insights on him

Kevin Durant claimed that he is not the only player who is vocal on Twitter and other social media platforms. Players such as Draymond Green, Damian Lillard and LeBron James are also equally active and vocal on social media. However, Durant believes that it is because people cannot find faults in his game that they criticize his social media presence:

“I see Damian Lillard, I see LeBron, I see Draymond, I see lots of great players in our league speak up on social media, but they don't get that 'sensitive' rep. I get it. You need something. My game, you can't clearly see the flaws in my game. Or in my personality, off-the-court stuff, I don't have any major blemishes. So, you've got to find something, “I don't like this KD, he tweets too much.”

Speaking to Fox Sports, the Phoenix Suns star went on to claim that his being on social media was a good thing:

"If there's something [inaccurate] that's said about me that's being portrayed to the fans, I definitely want to dispute that because you can hear directly from me. On Twitter, it's quick where I can just say, 'Here, this is what I'm thinking in the moment, and then it's over with.' I think it's great for fans to get insight on players."

