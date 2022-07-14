"KD really took Lethal Shooter’s phone to tweet this", "Wait till the complete end he quits even harder than he worked out" - Fans mock Kevin Durant mercilessly after Lethal Shooter praises his work ethic

Kevin Durant has become a common topic of mockery among fans of the NBA. With renowned shooting coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews tweeting about Durant on Wednesday, this trend continued.
Since requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, questions about Durant's legacy and his integrity have been raised.
As a 2x NBA champion, there is little one can say to question his heart as a competitor and a winner. Unfortunately, the manner in which this has been done has been nothing short of slanderous.
But this has done little to deter the superstar from working on his craft. To this extent, Matthews has also gone forward to praise the forward's work ethic. After their workout, he tweeted:
"KD works out to pure exhaustion. And continues to go HARDER towards the end of the workout. AND didn’t take a water break. Haven’t seen bro workout since we was high school. NOTHING has changed! Keep being you bro! Your work ethic different."
While hustle and grind are respectable values for a basketball player, Durant hasn't been spared from the slander. Here are some of the funniest reactions from fans on Twitter:
Kevin Durant remains one of the most potent offensive forces in the league. Unfortunately, he has also earned a reputation of a mercenary.
Durant has certainly looked vulnerable for short periods of time after coming off injuries in the last couple of seasons. While this could be suggestive of a downward trend in performance, the superstar is more than likely to be a scoring machine.
Currently on the trade block, the 33-year old could find himself rocking new threads next season. But with several doors closing as time goes on, Durant is just as likely to play next season with the Nets.
Kevin Durant's reputation is on the line
This season's results undoubtedly harmed Kevin Durant's legacy as a player. Although Durant was competent for the Nets in the playoffs, Brooklyn, as a team, failed to perform.
After being swept by the Boston Celtics, Durant took a massive hit to his legacy. The matter only got worse as the Celtics went on to face his former team, the Golden State Warriors, in the Finals. His legacy took the biggest hit after the Warriors won their fourth title without him.
After the forward left the Dubs to set out on his own path, Golden State were in shambles. But the Dubs eventually made it back to the top. Additionally, they did so without Durant and before he could even reach the Finals with the Nets. This in itself became the final coffin of Durant's stay in Brooklyn.
While there is no certainty as to where the superstar will play next season, there are some things fans can look forward to. With next season emerging as a crucial one, we may see a more desperate attempt at establishing his legacy from Durant than ever before.