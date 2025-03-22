"KD's gone for this bum": Fans react as Bradley Beal wife’s latest business move sparks Suns star's future speculation

Bradley Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, has just announced her latest business move — the opening of a shop of her beauty and lifestyle brand, 'XO by Kamiah,' in Phoenix. This news has caused speculation among Phoenix Suns fans regarding Beal’s future with the organization.

Many social media users believe that Kamiah wouldn’t make such a large financial investment in the city unless her husband planned to stick around for the long haul. The timing of the announcement has led to fans predicting that Beal is likely staying in Phoenix.

Beal's stint with the Suns has been underwhelming so far. Over the past two seasons, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard has averaged just 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Throughout the season, many hoped for the three-time All-Star to be on his way out. However, Kamiah’s latest business venture indicates that he will continue to be part of Phoenix’s roster:

“KD's gone for this bum OMG,” one user claimed.

“Beal staying! We cooked,” a Suns fan account wrote.

“He’s staying unfortunately,” @LoneyLow said.

“Oh nah he staying lmao,” @ChelloBoss wrote.

“Wish they know everyone in Phoenix hates them,” another user wrote.

Beal’s contract includes a no-trade clause. If he chooses to stay in Phoenix, the Suns will be paying him $110 million over the next two years. Given the team’s current standing — 10th in the Western Conference — and last season’s first-round playoff sweep, Beal’s acquisition looks like a costly mistake.

Bradley Beal flexes no-trade clause

Bradley Beal has been facing scrutiny from fans and analysts all season long. With the Phoenix Suns having a better record in games without him than with him, the fanbase hasn’t spared him criticism. However, some frustrated fans have crossed the line with disrespectful remarks on social media.

But this chatter doesn’t bother Beal. Instead of letting the negativity get to him, he’s choosing to focus on the positives in his life.

“I’m still playing in the NBA, I still have the best job in the world, and I still have my no-trade clause. So I’m smiling every day,” Bradley Beal told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Statistically, this has been Bradley Beal’s worst season in nearly a decade. He's averaging just 17.3 points per game—his lowest since the 2014-2015 season—along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, both the lowest since 2016-2017.

There’s no denying that Beal will need to elevate his game if he hopes to help the team make a late playoff push and ultimately contend for the NBA title.

