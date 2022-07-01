"KD saved Steph's legacy... I also wouldn't mind seeing Kyrie save LeBron's legacy (again)" - Skip Bayless sends vicious tweet directed at Steph Curry and LeBron James after news of Kevin Durant leaving Nets breaks out

Kevin Durant created a buzz around the NBA community after it was reported that he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. Along with him, even Kyrie Irving is said to be on his way out of the franchise.

With both their stars on the verge of an exit, the organization will now have to find another way to compete for championships.

Skip Bayless offered a very interesting take on where Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving should go next. The Undisputed co-host stated that Durant and Irving's preferred destinations of going to Phoenix and LA were ideal landing spots for them. However, like always, he offered his take with a pinch of viciousness. He sent out a tweet which read:

"KD saved Steph's legacy (twice). Now I'd like to see him save CP3's. I also wouldn't mind seeing Kyrie save LeBron's legacy (again) with another late title-winner. But that would require the Nets turning into Russell Westbrooklyn. Hard to see. But please figure a way, LA Lakers."

Skip Bayless' tweet was more of a slight dig at Steph Curry and LeBron James. Durant and Irving were undoubtedly major pieces in James and Curry's championship runs. However, their legacies were already well established and they didn't need these two Nets players to do that for them.

It is still not certain which team the duo will end up on. However, sources have indicated that Kevin Durant's preferred team is the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving's is the LA Lakers. Both these teams would love to make the deal happen, but there are a lot of complications involved in executing these trades.

The Suns have been a stellar side for the last two seasons. They made the NBA finals and finished with a franchise-record of 64 wins. However, getting a player like Kevin Durant will further strengthen their side and help them massively in the postseason.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Kyrie Irving is focused on forcing his way to the Lakers, per @WindhorstESPN Kyrie Irving is focused on forcing his way to the Lakers, per @WindhorstESPN https://t.co/ER30WrvvMh

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving's move to the LA Lakers will involve Russell Westbrook and a few first-round picks. The Purple and Gold would love to have a dynamic guard like Irving as their experiment with Westbrook has been a failure. Teaming him up with LeBron James would certainly further strengthen their team and, once again, make them the side to beat in the West.

What do Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's exits mean for the Brooklyn Nets?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets had the second-highest odds of winning the 2022-23 championship. However, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving potentially leaving the franchise, their chances of winning it all are put in major doubt. Their exits now leaves Ben Simmons as the only recognized All-Star with the Nets.

Along with Durant and Irving, Andre Drummond has also left the team to join the Chicago Bulls in free agency. There is still a lot of time left for them to make their moves. If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were to leave, the Nets would have some space to bring in another star.

The organization had an interest in Deandre Ayton. With Durant possibly picking the Suns as his landing spot, the Nets could negotiate a deal surrounding the center.

Many of the players that were there last season won't potentially be playing for the Nets next season. This now means Sean Marks will have to bring in some new players in free agency. He did a great job attracting stars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. However, the former NBA player will have to, once again, show his magic and try to bring in some more talent to the Nets.

