  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "KD saw the diabolical smells he was presenting": Fans react as Kevin Durant wants 'no smoke' with DeMarcus Cousins

"KD saw the diabolical smells he was presenting": Fans react as Kevin Durant wants 'no smoke' with DeMarcus Cousins

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jun 21, 2025 08:32 GMT
An image of Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins side by side
Fans react to Kevin Durant backing down from a potential situation involving DeMarcus Cousins. Credit: NBA/x, Cousins/x

For the past few weeks, all eyes have been on Kevin Durant and his next landing spot in the NBA. Amidst all the trade speculations, Durant nearly got involved in a situation with a former teammate but pulled out at the last moment.

Ad

It all started when the Phoenix Suns forward reacted to a claim made by DeMarcus Cousins on "Run It Back." According to Cousins, who played with Durant in Golden State during the 2018-19 season, Suns players have engaged in "multiple fistfights in the locker room" over the past year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In response, Durant called Cousins' story a "94 footer," saying that he and the rest of the Suns "never got close" to laying hands on one another.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[KD] I have to contest this 94 footer. This some bullshit to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER… byu/po0nlink_ insuns
Ad

After stating that his source for the fistfighting narrative was one of KD's teammates, Boogie subtly warned the two-time NBA champion: "Save this shit for the others homie."

Durant, who is typically feisty on social media, later backed down.

Ad

KD's about-face in this online exchange drew some hilarious reactions from fans online.

"KD saw the diabolical smells he was presenting to that fans face and correctly decided to avoid the smoke," one fan commented.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Though Durant is adamant that no brawling bothered the Suns' locker room this past season, the struggles faced by Phoenix on the court this year are beyond dispute. Finishing 36-46, the Suns missed the playoffs after four straight seasons of making the postseason.

Now at a crossroads in terms of their short-term and long-term future, Phoenix is reportedly fielding calls from a number of teams interested in Durant. With teams like San Antonio, Houston and Miami said to be on KD's shortlist, it seems like it's only a matter of time before he leaves the Suns locker room behind.

Ad

"They heard this dap in Memphis": Kevin Durant reacts to Grizzlies-Magic trade involving Desmond Bane

Though a trade shipping Durant out of The Valley has not materialized yet, he couldn't help but react to a deal that recently made headlines in the NBA world.

After the Orlando Magic gave up two players and a stash of draft assets to acquire former Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, the Magic posted a clip of Bane dapping up his new head coach, Jamahl Mosley, at their practice facility. Durant reacted to this viral clip of Bane and Mosley.

Ad
"They heard this dap in Memphis," Durant tweeted.

When the much-awaited KD trade comes to fruition, he can be sure that millions of hoops fans will offer their own reactions to that breaking news.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications