"KD saw the diabolical smells he was presenting": Fans react as Kevin Durant wants 'no smoke' with DeMarcus Cousins

For the past few weeks, all eyes have been on Kevin Durant and his next landing spot in the NBA. Amidst all the trade speculations, Durant nearly got involved in a situation with a former teammate but pulled out at the last moment.
It all started when the Phoenix Suns forward reacted to a claim made by DeMarcus Cousins on "Run It Back." According to Cousins, who played with Durant in Golden State during the 2018-19 season, Suns players have engaged in "multiple fistfights in the locker room" over the past year.
In response, Durant called Cousins' story a "94 footer," saying that he and the rest of the Suns "never got close" to laying hands on one another.
After stating that his source for the fistfighting narrative was one of KD's teammates, Boogie subtly warned the two-time NBA champion: "Save this shit for the others homie."
Durant, who is typically feisty on social media, later backed down.
KD's about-face in this online exchange drew some hilarious reactions from fans online.
"KD saw the diabolical smells he was presenting to that fans face and correctly decided to avoid the smoke," one fan commented.
Though Durant is adamant that no brawling bothered the Suns' locker room this past season, the struggles faced by Phoenix on the court this year are beyond dispute. Finishing 36-46, the Suns missed the playoffs after four straight seasons of making the postseason.
Now at a crossroads in terms of their short-term and long-term future, Phoenix is reportedly fielding calls from a number of teams interested in Durant. With teams like San Antonio, Houston and Miami said to be on KD's shortlist, it seems like it's only a matter of time before he leaves the Suns locker room behind.
"They heard this dap in Memphis": Kevin Durant reacts to Grizzlies-Magic trade involving Desmond Bane
Though a trade shipping Durant out of The Valley has not materialized yet, he couldn't help but react to a deal that recently made headlines in the NBA world.
After the Orlando Magic gave up two players and a stash of draft assets to acquire former Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, the Magic posted a clip of Bane dapping up his new head coach, Jamahl Mosley, at their practice facility. Durant reacted to this viral clip of Bane and Mosley.
"They heard this dap in Memphis," Durant tweeted.
When the much-awaited KD trade comes to fruition, he can be sure that millions of hoops fans will offer their own reactions to that breaking news.
