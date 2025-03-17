"KD is sick of Mike Budenholzer"- NBA fans erupt over Kevin Durant & Suns coach's alleged fiery exchange in loss to Lakers

Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer had an animated exchange late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers. Budenholzer called a ceasefire with 2:33 remaining after Luka Doncic drilled a 26-footer to push LA to a 25-11 lead.

While the coach talked during the huddle, the former MVP suddenly stood up to say something to the team’s play-caller.

Fans promptly reacted to the viral scene:

“KD is SICK of Mike Budenholzer”

One fan said:

“Dont make this a big deal man. They both just want to win”

Another fan added:

“I struggle to understand how anyone can look at the Suns and not conclude that they need to start over”

@JumpGirlBella continued:

“This team is imploding and Kevin Durant will be on his 6th team here soon”

@Jmbrunshim reacted:

“Ye he’s getting traded to the Knicks this summer”

After the game, Mike Budenholzer took Durant's outburst in his stride. The coach told reporters that the legendary forward always "pushes the team to win." Budenholzer called the frustrations that led to the incident "pretty normal stuff."

The latest Durant-Budenholzer exchange was their second heated back-and-forth this month. On Mar. 4, against the LA Clippers, the NBA superstar brushed off the champion coach in the second quarter of the game. The viral incident happened after the Timberwolves erased an early deficit to batter the Suns 41-19 in the period.

Behind Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns turned the tables on the Wolves and rallied from a 19-point deficit to win 119-117. However, against the Lakers on Sunday, the confrontation did not yield the same result, as Luka Doncic and Co. held on for a 107-96 win.

Lakers defense kept Kevin Durant in check on Sunday

Kevin Durant struggled right off the bat against the LA Lakers' defense. He went 1-for-6 in the first quarter and committed a turnover as the home team raced to a 31-15 lead after 12 minutes.

The Phoenix Suns could not rally from behind for a win as LA’s defense held up well even into the fourth quarter. KD had a 1-for-3 clip in the decisive period. Phoenix won the quarter 25-24 but lost the game. Durant’s pass that Austin Reaves picked off with 35.0 seconds remaining captured the struggles of the former MVP.

Kevin Durant finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists and five turnovers. He went 6-for-17, including 2-for-7 from deep. The Lakers, playing without LeBron James, shackled one of the NBA’s best scorers to beat the Suns.

