"KD is a stinky bum": NBA fans troll Kevin Durant & Co. as Giannis-less Bucks deliver a smackdown

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns clashed with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this season on Sunday and the Suns had several advantages working in their favor.

The Suns had already beaten the Bucks once this season on Feb. 6 with a score of 114-106, which gave them the mental edge. Additionally, Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was out due to a hamstring injury.

However, the Bucks rallied for an 11-point win in front of their home fans. They were led by an astonishing 31-point performance from Bobby Portis off the bench. Damian Lillard also ended up with 31 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Suns were led by Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen and Devin Booker who had 28, 25 and 23, respectively. However, Kevin Durant was not as aggressive on offense, only scoring 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

NBA fans troll Kevin Durant and Suns after loss to Bucks

With their most recent loss, the Phoenix Suns record dropped to 39-29. They are now seventh in the Western Conference standings behind the Sacramento Kings, who are 38-28.

They received some trolling from NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter). Several tweets specifically targeted Kevin Durant for his lackluster performance.

"Bucks still own the Suns even without Giannis playing, KD is a stinky bum," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans praised the Bucks for weathering the storm against the Phoenix Suns while still taking a shot at Durant.

"Watching the Bucks and Suns. Dame and co smacking the Suns without Giannis. Has KD touched the ball in the 4th?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard matches his career high in assists in win against Kevin Durant's Suns

When people think of Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star guard Damian Lillard, the image in their head is of an elite scorer. He has built a reputation for nailing threes from well beyond 30 feet, thus the nickname 'Logo Lillard.' However, he is also an excellent facilitator, as he proved in his most recent outing.

Against the Phoenix Suns, Lillard displayed elite court vision with 16 assists. This marks the most dimes he's collected in a game but it is not the first time he's reached this mark.

Dame has in fact, reached the same amount of assists in a game three other times before in his career back when he was with the Portland Trail Blazers. The first time he did it was in Dec. 2016 against the Sacramento Kings, and he scored 24 points in the process.

Then, he proceeded to drop a 30-piece along with 16 assists in Aug. 2020 against the Boston Celtics. Afterward, the next time he collected 16 dimes was on Feb. 2021 against the New Orleans Pelicans. In that game, he also scored a whopping 43 points.