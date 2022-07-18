"KD tried to warn you, Bron, but no, you wouldn't listen" - Skip Bayless berates LeBron James for recruiting Russell Westbrook on a massive deal

After a disappointing season, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James find themselves on opposite ends of the table. Skip Bayless commented upon the state of their relationship while taking a shot at James in his tweet.

The LA Lakers made a massive move to acquire Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last year. Although the trade received mixed reviews, LeBron James and Anthony Davis assured fans that their partnership with Westbrook was in the team's best interest.

The move didn't work out the way James and Davis assured fans. After failing to acquire a spot in the Play-In tournament, many expect Westbrook's time in LA to end. Rumors have suggested James and Westbrook are not on good terms.

Finding the opportune moment to strike, Skip Bayless tweeted about the situation while addressing LeBron directly. He said:

"What a difference a year makes: Now it's LEBRON VS WESTBROOK. KD tried to warn you, Bron, but no, you wouldn't listen. You RECRUITED RUSS AND HIS TWO-YEAR DEAL. Now you're stuck with him and the $47 million your Lakers owe him."

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook did not sit together while attending the Summer League. The rumors regarding a trade package for Kyrie Irving may have added fuel to the fire.

As the trade saga develops, the NBA's landscape may be in for another significant shift.

Will Russell Westbrook stay with LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook walking off the court.

After a poor season, fans and media made Westbrook the primary culprit for the Lakers' failures. This blame led to the development of several rumors that suggested that Westbrook and LA had mutually agreed upon a split.

He initially garnered interest from some suitors, but the Lakers aren't willing to give up too much to move on from Westbrook. This demand saw interest in acquiring Westbrook decline steadily.

One current hypothetical scenario sees Westbrook as part of a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs.

The reality of the situation may see James and Westbrook tied together for yet another season.

