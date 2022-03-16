“Keegan Murray is playing better than any other player in college basketball” - Jon Rothstein believes Keegan Murray would be viewed differently if he played for a team like Michigan State

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been one of the hottest teams in the NCAA as of late and sophomore forward Keegan Murray has basketball fans buzzing.

Coming into the season, Murray was viewed by many as a potential late first-round selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. Instead, Murray has been one of the most dominant players throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season. He has quickly found himself as a potential top-10 selection.

After dealing with some inconsistent play throughout the year, Iowa has started to hit their groove at the right time. The team is currently riding a four-game winning streak heading into the NCAA tournament and all eyes will be watching closely to see if Keegan Murray can continue his impressive play.

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein recently went on to praise Murray. He said that the 21-year-old forward is playing the best basketball out of anyone in the NCAA.

"Keegan Murray is playing better than any other play in college basketball right now..."

Iowa Sophomore Keegan Murray continues to heat up

The talented Iowa sophomore continues to buzz

Throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season, Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray has continued to put up eye-opening numbers on the basketball court. The 6'8" forward has been a consistent force for the Hawkeyes and has started to play some of his best basketball as of late.

Rothstein went on to say that Murray would be given more praise if he played for a blue collar program such as Michigan State. But there's no doubt that NBA scouts and personnel are starting to buzz about the versatile forward.

In his last seven games, Murray has gone on to post averages of 24.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, while shooting 53.0% from the field and 53.7% from three-point range. The knock with Murray has been his age, as the 21-year-old is viewed as being older than a typical sophomore.

Still, it's become a reality in the basketball world that Murray's consistent production over the year has been too impressive to ignore.

The Hawkeyes are starting to look like a potential sleeper in the NCAA tournament. As a result, there's a chance that Murray could see his NBA Draft stock only get hotter if Iowa can make a deep run throughout March madness.

So far this season, Murray has gone on to post averages of 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting 55.5% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range.

